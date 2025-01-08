While Qi2 was officially introduced at CES 2023, adoption has been slow, with only recent iPhones and one Android model supporting the standard to date. However, two years later, we're finally seeing significant progress. Google and Samsung have now confirmed their commitment to Qi2, with plans to launch Qi2-certified devices this year.

Samsung and Google to Feature Qi2 in Upcoming Devices

In a press release, the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) shared updates on the Qi2 standard and upcoming Qi2-certified devices. Samsung announced that its Galaxy devices launching in 2025 would feature Qi2 wireless charging capabilities.

While Samsung has yet to specify which models will include Qi2, the Galaxy S25 series is a strong contender. Recent leaked renders of the Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra show a ring-like wireless charging coil on the back, hinting at Qi2 integration.

The alleged Galaxy S25 Plus is shown with an unchanged design from its predecessor but its supposed clear case incorporates a ring-shaped wireless charging coil. / © Gizmochina

It remains unclear whether Samsung’s flagship devices will follow Apple's approach by incorporating built-in magnets or if this functionality will be case-dependent. Fortunately, we won’t have to wait much longer to find out.

Beyond Samsung, the WPC revealed that Google is also playing a significant role in advancing Qi2. Similar to Apple, Google is lending its expertise to develop the standard, specifically in version 2.2. As we all know, Apple’s MagSafe technology served as the foundation for Qi2’s Magnetic Power Profile (MPP), creating a more unified ecosystem.

Google is committed to the Qi2 wireless charging standard and increasing the penetration of Qi2 into Android handsets and other devices. Google is helping to achieve this goal by playing a leading role in the development of the upcoming Qi v2.2 standard, which includes Google’s contribution of its own high-power wireless charging technology to WPC.

With Google onboard, we hope to see its advanced wireless charging speeds such as already found in the Pixel 9 (review) and Pixel 9 Pro (review) implemented across third-party devices. For context, the current Qi2 standard supports 15-watt charging, while the Pixel 9 Pro delivers up to 21 watts. However, both pale in comparison to the speeds offered by some Chinese manufacturers.

As for which Google devices will adopt Qi2 first, details remain scarce. It’s reasonable to expect the Pixel 10 series to debut the standard, though no official confirmation has been made.

Qi2 to add moving coils in vehicles

In addition to the announcements from Samsung and Google, the press release also highlighted a key feature coming with Qi2 version 2.1: Moving charging coils. This innovation aims to improve alignment between charging pads and devices, particularly in vehicles, resulting in faster and more efficient wireless charging.

Adoption of Qi2 has been six times faster than its predecessor, according to WPC. The organization also revealed that over 1,100 products are now Qi2-certified. As it appears, 2025 will see continued significant expansion of the wireless charging standard.

How do you charge your handset? What improvements would you like to see in Qi2 extensions? Share your thoughts in the comments below!