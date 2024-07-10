When it comes to in-ear true wireless headphones, Samsung's Galaxy Buds have been among the better-known and more popular models for years. At the end of 2023, music lovers were able to enjoy the Galaxy Buds FE (review) . These once again offered the so-called wing tips (ergonomic rubber wings) and were thus visually oriented towards what the Galaxy Buds series looked like in its early iterations. Apparently, this strategy was abandoned with the new Galaxy Buds 3 (Pro) which favors a look closer to Apple's offerings. Why is that so?

Design and ergonomics

As part of its recent event in Paris, Samsung unveiled the two new Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro wireless earbuds, among other devices. Even at first glance, it is noticeable that both earbuds differ significantly from their predecessors in terms of design. This time, the South Korean manufacturer opted for a look similar to the Apple AirPods albeit with a triangular earbud.

Samsung claimed to have decided to take this step to better accommodate the microphones in the housing. Furthermore, voice recognition and control would work better this way according to Samsung as cited by other sources.

These are the major advantages of the new shape, but the design also has disadvantages. The most important thing with wireless earbuds is often not the sound quality, but the fit. If the earbuds do not fit perfectly in the ear, even having the best sound quality is moot.

Since the new Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro no longer resemble their predecessors in terms of design, it may well be that they no longer fit well those for whom the Galaxy Buds 2 (review) or Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (review) fit like a glove. Even the advertised improved wearing comfort won't help much.

On the other hand, the workmanship is certainly high standard enough with protection against dust and water largely guaranteed thanks to IP57 certification for both the Galaxy Buds 3 and the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.