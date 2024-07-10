Hot topics

Galaxy Buds 3 (Pro) Hands-On: Is this Samsung's Apple Clone?

When it comes to in-ear true wireless headphones, Samsung's Galaxy Buds have been among the better-known and more popular models for years. At the end of 2023, music lovers were able to enjoy the Galaxy Buds FE (review). These once again offered the so-called wing tips (ergonomic rubber wings) and were thus visually oriented towards what the Galaxy Buds series looked like in its early iterations. Apparently, this strategy was abandoned with the new Galaxy Buds 3 (Pro) which favors a look closer to Apple's offerings. Why is that so?

Design and ergonomics

As part of its recent event in Paris, Samsung unveiled the two new Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro wireless earbuds, among other devices. Even at first glance, it is noticeable that both earbuds differ significantly from their predecessors in terms of design. This time, the South Korean manufacturer opted for a look similar to the Apple AirPods albeit with a triangular earbud.

Samsung claimed to have decided to take this step to better accommodate the microphones in the housing. Furthermore, voice recognition and control would work better this way according to Samsung as cited by other sources.

These are the major advantages of the new shape, but the design also has disadvantages. The most important thing with wireless earbuds is often not the sound quality, but the fit. If the earbuds do not fit perfectly in the ear, even having the best sound quality is moot.

Since the new Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro no longer resemble their predecessors in terms of design, it may well be that they no longer fit well those for whom the Galaxy Buds 2 (review) or Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (review) fit like a glove. Even the advertised improved wearing comfort won't help much.

On the other hand, the workmanship is certainly high standard enough with protection against dust and water largely guaranteed thanks to IP57 certification for both the Galaxy Buds 3 and the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.

You get a new design with the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro present themselves in a new design. / © Artem Sandler / nextpit

What do you get upon unboxing the Buds 3 & Buds 3 Pro?

Now to what you get in the box: if you ordered the Pro version, in addition to the Buds 3 Pro themselves and the customary charging case with a transparent lid, you will also receive a USB-C charging cable and rubber attachments of different sizes to fit various ear canals. This is precisely one of the biggest advantages of the Pro Buds. With the normal Galaxy Buds 3, the area that is inserted into the ear cup is fixed. If the earbuds are too large, buyers can do nothing more than return them within the relevant period.

 

Performance

We were not granted too many insights into the inner workings of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro at the event in Paris. However, we were not left completely in the dark, either. I can say that both earbuds have three built-in microphones and support Bluetooth version 5.4. As mentioned earlier, they are controlled via the stem using touch sensors, to be precise.

What is exciting is the volume can be manipulated on both earbuds this way. This is not possible with many other wireless earbuds. The stems of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are also illuminated, which can be deactivated if desired.

What do you think of the the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro's new shape?
Do you like the new shape of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro? / © Artem Sandler / nextpit

Sound quality & ANC

In terms of sound quality, only the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro was able to impress me. Compared to other wireless earbuds, this means the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro sit somewhere near the top, especially with the bass. There is room for improvement in the high tones, but these are not really bad, either.

What I wasn't able to test extensively during the hands-on is the adaptive equalizer and the adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). This was supposed to automatically adjust the noise based on the ambient noise. For instance, if a conversation is detected, the earbuds automatically reduce the noise cancellation level. If there is construction noise in the vicinity, ANC is bumped up to the maximum.

Check out the new stem design of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3.
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 with its angular stems. / © Artem Sandler / nextpit

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro technical specifications

  Specifications
Model Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro
Design
  • In-ear format | port detection | tactile commands
  • In-ear format | port detection | tactile commands
Weight
  • Per earphone: 4,7 g
  • Charging case: 46,5 g
  • Per earphone: 5,4 g
  • Charging case: 46,5 g
Dimensions
  • 58,9 x 48,7 x 24,4 mm
  • 58,9 x 48,7 x 24,4 mm
IP Rating
  • IP57
  • IP57
Audio
  • 11 mm drivers | Audio 360° | HQ audio at 24 bit/ 96 kHz
  • 10,5 mm + 6,1 mm double drivers | Audio 360° | HQ audio at 24 bit/96kHz
Frequence response
  • Not disclosed
  • Not disclosed
ANC
  • Yes, auto | Transparence mode
  • Yes, auto | Transparence mode
Bluetooth
  • Bluetooth 5.4
  • Bluetooth 5.4
Codecs
  • SBC, AAC
  • SBC, AAC
Multipoint
  • Yes
  • Yes
Battery life
  • 5h with ANC
  • 6h without ANC
  • Complete recharge: Not informed
  • 6h with ANC
  • 7h without ANC
  • Complete recharge: Not informed
Battery life with case
  • 24 hours
  • 23 hours
Wireless charging
  • tbc
  • tbc

Early thoughts

Both the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 and the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro were impressive in our hands-on experience. The build quality of the wireless earbuds was extremely good, the sound quality was excellent, and the control elements embedded in the stem made them easy to use.

On the other hand, the new fit may no longer suit many die-hard Samsung wireless earbuds fans. The asking price of $179 and $249 is also rather steep. If you don't mind these disadvantages, you can place a pre-order for the wireless earbuds today. However, they won't be in stores until the end of July.

If you are still unsure, just wait for our detailed review!

