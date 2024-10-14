Hot topics

If you're holding on buying the latest Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 before, now you might consider plunging in. The standard ANC earbuds have returned to their all-time low price of $149 at Amazon. That's a decent $30 discount off their usual regular. And considering they just launched a few months ago, the offer here makes it worthwhile.

Unfortunately, only one colorway of the Galaxy Buds 3 is on sale here, which is silver, but it should suit most users. You'll need to spend almost full of their price if you're opting white.

Why the Galaxy Buds 3 are worth buying today

The Galaxy Buds 3 (review) are a major improvement over their predecessors, especially in design and form. They sport an angular stem design, which houses touch controls and supports gestures like squeezing and sliding. The third-gen Galaxy Buds are also more durable, offering an IP57 dust and water resistance rating.

The new lollipop shape of the Galaxy Buds 3 also helps deliver better microphone positioning, resulting in clearer voice calls and noise-canceling capabilities. In terms of audio quality, they output decent sound with a more balanced profile than before. This is helped by the adaptive equalizer function on the buds.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 in their charging case on a dark surface.
Samsung's new Galaxy Buds 3 come with a redesigned transparent charging case. / © nextpit

A slight downside is that they ditched the ear tips in favor of open buds, so you'll slightly notice varying sound isolation when ANC is enabled. To make up for that, you'll still enjoy high-res certification, spatial audio or 360-degree listening, and a wide range of codec support, including Samsung's SSC-UHQ. They are also compatible with the new Galaxy AI features such as real-time translation and live interpreter.

Battery life in the Galaxy Buds 3 is enhanced and longer compared to the Galaxy Buds 2. Samsung rates are to last up to 30 hours between charges. And despite the more affordable price point, they get wireless charging.

Do you prefer the new look of the Galaxy Buds 3? We want to hear your thoughts in the comments.

  Editor's choice Alternative choice Apple choice ANC champion Best option for sports Best choice under $150 Best choice under $120
Product
Jabra Elite 10
Sony WF-1000XM5
Apple AirPods Pro 2
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds
Jabra Elite 8 Active
Nothing ear (2)
Jabra Elite 4
Image Jabra Elite 10 Product Image Sony WF-1000XM5 Product Image Apple AirPods Pro 2 Product Image Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds Product Image Jabra Elite 8 Active Product Image Nothing ear (2) Product Image Jabra Elite 4 Product Image
Price (MSRP)
  • $249.99
  • $299
  • $249
  • $299
  • $199
  • $149
  • $119.99
Offers*
