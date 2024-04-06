Samsung Galaxy A55 vs. Galaxy S24: Is More Expensive Better?

Like clockwork, spring has passed and Samsung has already unveiled its latest Galaxy A and S series models. That's the very reason why we're pitting the Galaxy S24 against the brand-new Galaxy A55, comparing these two Samsung smartphones . Once again, we ask: Is it worth ponying up cash for a far more expensive flagship device, or is Samsung's mid-range smartphone enough as a daily driver?

Galaxy S24 and Galaxy A55 compared: Technical specifications

Galaxy S Series (2024) Galaxy A Series (2024) Device Samsung Galaxy S24 Samsung Galaxy A55 Image Rating Samsung Galaxy S24 review Samsung Galaxy A55 review Price (RRP) from €899/$859.99 from €479/not sold in the US Display 6.2", Dynamic AMOLED

2,340 x 1,080 px

1-120 Hz refresh rate 6.6", Dynamic AMOLED

2,340 x 1,080 px

120 Hz refresh rate SoC Exynos 2400 Exynos 1480 RAM 8 GB LPDDR5X 8 GB RAM Storage 128 GB UFS 3.1

256 GB UFS 4.0 128 / 256 GB OS One UI 6.1 based on Android 14

7 Android updates + 7 years of security updates One UI 6.1 based on Android 14

4 Android updates + 5 years of security updates Camera Main camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, OIS

Ultra-wide angle: 12 MP, f/2.2 aperture

3x telephoto: 10 MP, f/2.4 aperture Main camera: 50 MP, f/1.8 aperture

Ultra-wide angle: 12 MP, f/2.2 aperture

Macro: 5 MP, f/2.4 aperture Selfie camera 12 MP, f/2.2 aperture 32 MP, f/2.2 aperture Battery 4,000 mAh

Fast charging with 25 W

Wireless charging with 15 W

Reverse wireless charging 4.5 W 5,000 mAh

Fast charging with 25 W Connectivity 5G / LTE / Wi-Fi 6E / Wi-Fi Direct / Bluetooth 5.3 / NFC 5G / LTE / Wi-Fi 6 / Wi-Fi Direct / Bluetooth 5.3 / NFC IP certification IP68 IP67 Dimensions and weight 147.0 × 70.6 × 7.6 mm, approx. 167 g 161.1 × 77.4 × 8.2 mm, 213 g Price

Let's not kid ourselves: The technical specifications alone are adequate to give you a rough impression, but not much more. Let's delve deeper to find out where the Galaxy S24 can play to its strengths and where the Galaxy A55 is, perhaps, on par with the flagship.

Table of Contents:

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs. Galaxy A55: Display and design

The Samsung Galaxy A55 can hardly be distinguished from the S series from the back. / © nextpit

Over the last few years, the A series has become more similar to Samsung's premium phones in terms of appearance. You notice this immediately when you look at the backs of the Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy A55. Both have two separate triple camera arrays arranged one below the other, with a design language that is almost identical in other respects. What's more, in contrast to the Galaxy A54 (review), Samsung has now equipped its mid-range handset with a metal frame, nudging the A series a little closer to the S series.

Other design differences are less noticeable: Although both models use Corning Gorilla Glass, the A55 has Victus+ at the front, while the Galaxy A24 is equipped with the more robust Victus 2. The premium smartphone has also been awarded a higher IP certification (IP68 vs. IP67).

Despite the similarities, the size alone is enough to ensure that the two devices are not confused for the discerning user: the A55 has a screen size measuring 6.6-inch across diagonally, making it significantly larger than the 6.2-inch S24. However, as the FullHD+ resolution is identical on both handsets, this inevitably means pixel density is higher on the smaller Galaxy S24.

It is also noticeable from the front display that bezels on the S24 are less noticeable than those on the Galaxy A55. Let's remain with the display for a moment: both models use powerful AMOLED panels that have up to 120 Hz refresh rates. However, only the S24 features an adaptive refresh rate that hovers between 1 and 120 Hz, depending on what is being shown at that point in time. In other words, the more expensive device is also more energy-efficient.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs. Galaxy A55: Performance and connectivity

While Samsung's mid-range handset can keep up relatively well with the flagship handset in terms of design and display, the picture is somewhat different when it comes to performance.

This may not seem so clear when looking at benchmark tests, but I am afraid the scores we picked up in the "3DMark Wild Life Stress Test" are not actually representative of real-world performance: While the Exynos 2400 with 2,822 points in the best loop performed significantly worse than the Exynos 1480 in the A55, we see it score 4,242 points in the S24+ with an identical SoC.

Samsung Galaxy A55

(Exynos 1480) Samsung Galaxy S24

(Exynos 2400) 3DMark Wild Life 4,035 - 3DMark Wild Life stress test Best loop: 3,951

3,951 Worst loop: 3,940 Best loop: 2,822

2,822 Worst loop: 2,042 Geekbench 6 Single: 1,155

1,155 Multi: 3,404 Single : 1,992

: 1,992 Multi: 6,096

Nevertheless, it can be said the differences here are definitely skewed in favor of the Galaxy S24. However, we would rather not ignore the fact that the A55 has made significant gains over its predecessor, especially in terms of GPU performance. Gaming was impressive with demanding games at medium settings and there was no overheating in our test.

Of course, the SoC in the Galaxy S24 is more powerful, but these differences are likely to play a minor role in everyday use. Both devices have 8 GB of RAM and a choice between 128 and 256 GB of storage. The advantage of the A55 is this — you can expand the memory using a microSD card. There are again many parallels in terms of connectivity, with only the Wi-Fi (Wi-Fi 6E vs. Wi-Fi 6) being slightly better on the more expensive device.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs. Galaxy A55: Camera

Just like last year, when we took a close look at the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy A54 in a direct comparison, the camera systems are very similar at a glance this year as well. In both cases, a main camera with 50 MP, f71.8 aperture, and optical image stabilization leads the triple line-up and the ultra-wide angle camera also sounds identical (12 MP and f/2.2 aperture in each case). Only the third camera differs significantly: the 10 MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom clearly outshines the 5 MP macro shooter.

As usual with Samsung, the cameras of the Galaxy S24 are arranged one below the other. / © nextpit

While the Galaxy S24 Ultra (review) has a fairly large gap in camera quality compared to other smartphones in the Galaxy S24 series, the S24's lead over the A55 was surprisingly moderate. Both performed excellently during the day and night, and both have their weaknesses with the ultra-wide angle sensor.

The A55 has the same 50 MP main camera as the previous generation. / © nextpit

However, you can imagine that photos in all scenarios are generally better with the Galaxy S24. Selfies and photos taken with zoom are also more impressive. Before I rant on for too long, why don't you take a look at the results of both smartphones yourself? In the first gallery, you can see pictures that were all taken with the S24, followed by a gallery of the Galaxy A55.

Samsung Galaxy S24 photo samples

Samsung Galaxy S24: Main camera © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S24: Main camera © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S24: Main camera © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S24: Main camera © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S24: Main camera © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S24: Main camera © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S24: Main camera © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S24: Main camera © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S24: Main camera © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S24: Main camera © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S24: Main camera © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S24: Main camera © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S24: Main camera © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S24: Main camera © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S24: Main camera © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S24: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.6x) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S24: Main camera © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S24: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.6x) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S24: Main camera © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S24: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.6x) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S24: © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S24: © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S24: © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S24: © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S24: Main camera © nextpit © nextpit © nextpit © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S24: Main camera © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S24: Selfie © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S24: Ultra-wide selfie © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S24: Selfie © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S24: Selfie © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S24: Selfie © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S24: Ultra-wide selfie © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S24: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.6x) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S24: Main camera © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S24: Telephoto camera (3x) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S24: Telephoto camera (10x digital zoom) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S24: Telephoto camera (20x digital zoom) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S24: Telephoto camera (30x digital zoom) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S24: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.6x) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S24: Main camera © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S24: Telephoto camera (3x) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S24: Telephoto camera (10x) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S24: Telephoto camera (20x digital zoom) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S24: Telephoto camera (30x digital zoom) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S24: Selfie © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S24: Selfie © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S24: Selfie © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S24: Selfie © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S24: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.6x) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S24: Main camera © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S24: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S24: Telephoto camera (3x) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S24: Telephoto camera (10x digital zoom) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S24: Main camera © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S24: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.6x) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S24: Main camera © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S24: Main camera © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S24: Main camera © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S24: Main camera © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S24: Main camera © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S24: Main camera © nextpit

Samsung Galaxy A55 photo samples

Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A55: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera (4x digital zoom) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera (10x digital zoom) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A55: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera (4x digital zoom) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera (10x digital zoom) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera - Portrait mode on © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera - Night mode on © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A55: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A55: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) - Night mode on © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera (4x digital zoom) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera (10x digital zoom) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera - Night mode on © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A55: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A55: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) - Night mode on © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera (4x digital zoom) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera (10x digital zoom) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A55: Main camera - Night mode on © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A55: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A55: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) - Night mode on © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A55: Macro camera © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A55: Macro camera © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A55: Selfie © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A55: Selfie - Portrait mode on © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A55: Ultra-wide angle selfie © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A55: Ultra-wide angle selfie - Portrait mode on © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A55: Selfie © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A55: Selfie - Portrait mode on © nextpit © nextpit Samsung Galaxy A55: Ultra-wide angle selfie - Portrait mode on © nextpit

It's worth mentioning that the Galaxy S24's cameras also benefit from Samsung's new AI capability and there's currently no sign that these will be used in the A series handsets as well. Perhaps the best place to talk about AI is in the software section...

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Galaxy A55: Software

... so basically here's the lowdown: Yes, Samsung has introduced Galaxy AI, although very few Samsung devices have benefited from it so far. The mid-range handsets have not received any benefits to date. If you want to know more about the AI functions that Samsung has lumped under the term "Galaxy AI", be sure to read the linked article.

You won't find this AI button on the Galaxy A55. / © nextpit

For me, some of these AI functions are quite interesting, but they are not yet a real game changer. In our comparison, I personally thought the differences in the software could be discounted. In both cases, there is the One UI 6 skin which is based on Android 14, with the South Koreans swinging the bloatware club more clearly on the Galaxy A55.

What is always exciting about Samsung is the software support, which the company has increased to seven years for its flagship models such as the S24, for both Android updates and security patches. The Galaxy A55 also offers fabulous software support in the mid-range segment, although the four Android updates and five years of security updates cannot keep up with the Galaxy S24. However, do you really use a mid-range smartphone for more than five years? I don't think so. Therefore: Yes, the S24 is better in terms of software support, but that shouldn't be the deciding factor in this case.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs. Galaxy A55: Battery life and quick charging

Without wasting any more time, let's move on to the category that Samsung calls "need versus misery". The pure battery capacity (5,000 mAh for the A55, 4,000 mAh for the S24) is not even the primary problem. Personally, I found it worse that you have to buy chargers separately for both cases. To make matters worse, both phones are stuck at a charging power of 25 W.

You won't see this if you buy either one of the two Samsung smartphones. The charger is only available for extra money. / © nextpit

The battery life of the top-of-the-range smartphone cannot keep up with that of its mid-range counterpart. While you can hope to get through the whole day with the S24, the A55 can even last two days if you don't use it too much. The winner in this department is, without a doubt, the cheaper candidate, although the significantly larger display has to be supplied with power.

However, it should also be mentioned that inductive charging and reverse wireless charging are only possible with the S24. Wireless charging capability would be something I would like to see on the Galaxy A56.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs. Galaxy A55: Price and availability

Of course, the decision to buy a smartphone depends not only on the hardware and its functions, but also on the price and what kind of balance your wallet has. If we were to compare a more powerful model with a weaker one, price logically plays a major factor.

However, we are unable to do a direct price comparison for the US, simply because the Galaxy A55 has been confirmed not to be released Stateside. That said, we're going with the price of the Galaxy A54, which is currently available for $450. The question is whether the difference in specifications is just as significant as the recommended retail price.

If you opt for the cheaper 128 GB device, you will pay a whopping $350 less for the A55 than the RRP $800 sticker price tag that the Galaxy S24 commands.

S24 vs. A55: Price overview Device Memory The price Samsung Galaxy S24 128 GB $800 Samsung Galaxy S24 256 GB $860 Samsung Galaxy A55 128 GB $450* Samsung Galaxy A55 256 GB - *The Galaxy A54 retail price is in the United States.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs. Galaxy A55: Conclusion

Let's summarize what we're dealing with here: The Galaxy S24 scores points with Galaxy AI and longer software support, sporting superior cameras to the mid-range challenger. The design differences, on the other hand, are rather marginal, and in some disciplines such as the battery or expandable memory, the decision for the Galaxy A55 makes more sense.

You should also bear in mind that the Galaxy S24 has performance advantages that may be of particular interest to gamers. However, if you can live without gaming, the performance of the Galaxy A55 won't let you down, either. There's no need to argue that the Galaxy S24 is the better, higher-quality, and more functional smartphone between these two contenders. However, is that enough for you to overlook a price difference of $350?

Only you can be the judge, and we would be delighted if you could let us know your thoughts on this in the comments. Personally, I'd probably prefer the S24 if I could get a good deal, but this much is clear: the A55 does really well in most areas, and I'm almost certain that this mid-range smartphone will also be a big seller for Samsung.

