Cheap But Powerful: Samsung's Galaxy A05 Upgraded Specs Revealed

Following the launch of the Galaxy A14 5G (review) and Galaxy A34 (review) , it seems Samsung isn't done updating its Galaxy A line yet. A new listing has been spotted uncovering the specs of the Galaxy A05. And if these details hold any value, then the budget non-5G Android phone is delivering significant hardware improvements from the Galaxy A04.

Based on the image attached in Google Play Console listing, the Galaxy A05 is going to sport the unified Galaxy design by taking inspiration from the flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 series that Camila tested. The dual camera is noticeable on the flat rear panel that mimics the muted stripe patterns of the more capable Galaxy A14. There are also the usual keys located on the right side.

Samsung Galaxy A05 shares design with the Galaxy A14 and Galaxy A34. / © MySmartPrice

Going to the front is a notched display with an unknown screen size, but this is likely the same 6.5-inch LCD panel from its predecessor. Evidently, the resolution is HD+ with a pixel density of 300 pixels per inch (PPI). It's not mentioned if the paltry 5 MP will be upgraded this time.

Beefier internal specs of the Samsung Galaxy A05

But what's confirmed is the new MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, which is way faster than the Helio P35 of the Galaxy A04. You can expect the Galaxy A05 to have twice the performance in gaming and general use from the previous model. This is even supplemented by a slightly larger RAM at 4 GB.

The battery capacity is kept at 5000 mAh but the Galaxy A05 is said to run on One UI 5.1 based on Android 13 OS out of the box. It is expected to be updated all the way to One UI 7, which will be the skinned version of Android 15, and receive up to four years of security firmware updates.

Samsung Galaxy A05 release date and price

For reference, the Samsung Galaxy A04 was launched for €99 (~$107) in several markets, including parts of America and Europe, in August of 2022. Hence, it would be unsurprising if the Galaxy A05 would go official this month. The price of the device is unconfirmed, but we're hoping the better processor will not translate to a higher retail cost.

What other specs and features should Samsung introduce to the Galaxy A05 to make it a compelling budget Android purchase? Tell us in the comments.