One UI 7 Rollout Begins: Is Android 15 Coming to Your Galaxy?
One UI 7 has finally begun its release for Galaxy devices, following an initial launch that was briefly paused. This Android 15 update will initially reach select devices and countries, with a wider rollout to more models expected in the coming weeks. Samsung has also expanded the list of eligible devices.
Samsung started shipping One UI 7 on April 7, 2025, beginning in South Korea and parts of Europe, with India and the USA among the countries following soon after. The update is initially available for the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6. A short postponement occurred on April 14 due to reported bugs, but the rollout resumed on April 17.
This brief pause is also impacting the original release schedule for older Galaxy devices. Models like the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S22, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Galaxy Z Flip 5 might now receive the update as early as May, instead of the initially anticipated April timeframe. For most Galaxy A series phones, including the Galaxy A55, Galaxy A35, and Galaxy A15, as well as the Galaxy Tab A9 series, the update is also likely to begin in June based on the latest report from the Members app listing.
Furthermore, the availability of the update can depend on specific device variants and carrier restrictions, especially for models purchased through mobile network plans.
Quick recap: The beta phase for One UI 7 launched earlier this year, starting with the Galaxy S24 series. The official public rollout began on April 7. Some of Samsung's newer mid-range devices, such as the Galaxy A56, already come with One UI 7 pre-installed. To boot, the beta program has recently expanded to include more models, including the Galaxy S23, Galaxy A55, and Galaxy Tab S9 series.
Is Your Galaxy Getting Android 15?
While Samsung has not yet released a complete list of devices eligible for the Android 15 update, we can make an educated guess based on the company’s software update policy. In theory, One UI 7 should be available for all Galaxy smartphones and tablets that remain within their official software support window.
Aside from the confirmed models, we have compiled a list of other Galaxy devices expected to receive the update, focusing on those with software support extending into 2025 and beyond. This list remains speculative and will be updated as soon as Samsung confirms the official lineup.
Shortcut to Updates by Series:
- Galaxy A series update
- Galaxy S series update
- Galaxy Z series update
- Galaxy M series update
- Galaxy XCover series upgrade
- Galaxy Tab series upgrade
Galaxy A series Android 15 update
|Model
|Announced update date
|Distribution start
|Galaxy A05s
|to be confirmed (TBC)
|Galaxy A06
|TBC
|Galaxy A14 4G
|TBC
|Galaxy A14 5G
|TBC
|Galaxy A15 4G
|June 2025
|Galaxy A15 5G
|June 2025
|Galaxy A16
|June 2025
|Galaxy A24
|June 2025
|Galaxy A25
|June 2025
|Galaxy A33
|June 2025
|Galaxy A34
|June 2025
|Galaxy A35
|June 2025
|Galaxy A53
|June 2025
|Galaxy A54
|June 2025
|Galaxy A55
|June 2025
|Galaxy A73
|TBC
Galaxy S series Android 15 update
|Model
|Announced update date
|Distribution start
|Galaxy S21
|May 2025
|Galaxy S21+
|May 2025
|Galaxy S21 FE
|Q2 2025
|Galaxy S21 Ultra
|May 2025
|Galaxy S22
|May 2025
|Galaxy S22+
|May 2025
|Galaxy S22 Ultra
|May 2025
|Galaxy S23
|April 2025
|Galaxy S23+
|May 2025
|Galaxy S23 FE
|May 2025
|Galaxy S23 Ultra
|May 2025
|Galaxy S24 FE
|May 2025
|Galaxy S24
|April 2025
|April 2025
|Galaxy S24+
|April 2025
|April 2025
|Galaxy S24 Ultra
|April 2025
|April 2025
Galaxy Z series Android 15 update
|Model
|Announced update date
|Distribution start
|Galaxy Z Flip 3
|May 2025
|Galaxy Z Flip 4
|May 2025
|Galaxy Z Flip 5
|May 2025
|Galaxy Z Flip 6
|April 2025
|April 2025
|Galaxy Z Fold 3
|May 2025
|Galaxy Z Fold 4
|May 2025
|Galaxy Z Fold 5
|May 2025
|Galaxy Z Fold 6
|April 2025
|April 2025
Galaxy M series Android 15 update
|Model
|Announced update date
|Distribution start
|Galaxy M14 / F14
|TBC
|Galaxy M15 / F15
|TBC
|Galaxy M34 5G
|TBC
|Galaxy M35
|June 2025
|Galaxy M54 / F54
|June 2025
|Galaxy M55 / F55 / C55
|June 2025
Galaxy XCover series Android 15 update
|Model
|Announced update date
|Distribution start
|Galaxy XCover 6 Pro
|June 2025
|Galaxy XCover 7
|June 2025
Galaxy Tab series Android 15 update
|Model
|Announced update date
|Distribution start
|Galaxy Tab A9 / A9+
|June 2025
|Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro
|June 2025
|Galaxy Tab Active 5
|June 2025
|Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024
|June 2025
|Galaxy Tab S8
|May 2025
|Galaxy Tab S8+
|May 2025
|Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
|May 2025
|Galaxy Tab S9
|May 2025
|Galaxy Tab S9+
|May 2025
|Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
|May 2025
|Galaxy Tab S9 FE / S9 FE+
|May 2025
|Galaxy Tab S10+
|April 2025
|Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra
|April 2025
Is your Samsung Galaxy device on the list? Have you received the One UI 7 update yet? Let us know which features you are most excited to test out.
The article was updated on April 18, 2025, to reflect the public release of Samsung's One UI 7 update and the inclusion of additional Galaxy smartphones and tablets, as announced through the Samsung Members app.