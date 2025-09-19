Meta Ray-Ban Display: You Can Control These Glasses Using Gestures

Imagine reading WhatsApp messages, receiving translations in real time, or navigation instructions projected directly in front of your eyes. This is exactly what the new Ray-Ban display from Meta is supposed to deliver. At the "Meta Connect" event, Mark Zuckerberg unveiled the next generation of smart glasses, which look like a pair of classic Ray-Bans but are packed with modern technology. You can also control it using your wrist. We'll tell you what it's all about in this article.

Lens with an Integrated Display

The unobtrusive display is built directly into the Transitions lenses, which automatically adjust to ambient light. Unlike many other smart glasses, such as Rokid Glasses or TCL's RayNeo X3, the Facebook glasses boast a color display. It remains slightly transparent, thus offering a seamless transition when viewing the real world. It responds to both gestures and voice commands.

The Ray-Ban Display has a resolution of 600 x 600 px, 42 px per degree (PPD), 90 Hz refresh rate, and up to 5,000 nits of brightness, which automatically adjusts to its surroundings. This allows content to remain clearly recognizable even in sunlight.

Tipping the scales at 69 g, the glasses are slightly heavier than classic Wayfarer models. The battery lasts up to six hours in continuous operation. Charging takes place via the foldable charging case, which allows four full charging cycles and can be folded up to save space.

The Meta Ray-Ban Display is controlled via the wrist thanks to the wristband. / © meta

Wrist Control?

The real revolution here is the Neural Band. The wristband uses muscle signals to recognize the smallest finger movements and translates them into commands: Swiping with the thumb navigates through menus, and a "pinch" gesture (pinching thumb and index finger together) confirms selections. Thanks to haptic feedback, you can feel every input with gentle vibrations. The band is waterproof, individually adjustable, and lasts for up to 18 hours on a single charge.

Meta AI is also integrated and responds to your voice commands or gestures. You can use it to transcribe conversations in real-time, ask for translations, or ask questions — similar in behavior to classic voice assistants.

Oakley Meta Vanguard

Meta also unveiled the Oakley Meta Vanguard. These smart glasses were designed for sports and outdoor use, are dustproof and waterproof according to the IP67 specification, and are compatible with fitness apps such as Strava and Garmin. Thanks to Meta AI Fitness Agent, you receive analysis and recommendations on your performance. The glasses do not have a display, but instead rely on high-quality cameras with image stabilization for hands-free POV shots. With the new Vanguard, the Bleequp Ranger now faces competition in the smart glasses sports market.

Oakley Meta Vanguard. / © Oakley

Price and Availability

The Ray-Ban Display will be released on September 30, 2025, in the USA for $799 each, and it comes with a neural band. Sales outside of the USA are set to begin in 2026. The Oakley Meta Vanguard will retail for $499 a pop and is open for pre-order.

What do you think of Meta's latest offering in the smart glasses market? Which of the two glasses presented do you think is better?