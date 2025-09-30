CMF devices are not only more affordable than Nothing’s, but they also come with unique touches that help them stand out. Now, the company is following Nothing’s lead by launching its first over-ear headphones, called Headphones Pro. These wearables come with an even lower price tag than the Nothing Headphone (1) and have a semi modular design.

Swappable Ear Cushions and High-Res Audio

CMF’s first over-ear headphones take a notably different approach compared to Nothing’s counterpart. Instead of a distinct square shape and semi-futuristic exterior, the CMF Headphones Pro opt for a more conventional non foldable form, featuring oversized swappable ear cushions. The cushions are leather padded and available in multiple colors, while the headphones themselves come in Black, Light Gray, and Light Green.

The headphones offer a rich array of controls, including a roller for volume and playback, a slider for adjusting the audio profile, and a customizable key that can launch shortcuts or switch modes. They also feature IPX2 water resistance and are lightweight at 283 grams (9.9 ounces).

You can swap the ear cushions on the CMF Headphone Pro, which cost $25 a set. / © CMF by Nothing

Inside, the CMF Headphones Pro are equipped with custom nickel plated 40 mm drivers. The audio is tuned by Nothing, and the headphones are certified for both wired and wireless Hi Res audio. They support LDAC, SBC, and AAC Bluetooth codecs.

Hybrid ANC and 100 Hour Battery

The Headphones Pro ship with hybrid adaptive ANC, also referred to as ENC (Environment Adaptive ANC), managed by two microphones rather than a dedicated noise cancelling setup found in pricier models. CMF claims they can block up to 40 dB of ambient noise and are aided by the ear cushions that fully cover the ears. A transparency mode lets outside sound mix with your audio, and a three mic system handles calls.

CMF’s Headphones Pro also feature static spatial audio via Cinema and Concert modes for immersive listening. There’s support for low latency mode, ideal for gaming and streaming. The headphones are compatible with both iOS and Android via the Nothing X app.

One standout feature is the 100 hour battery life, which drops to 50 hours with ANC enabled or during voice calls. Quick charging gives four hours of playback from just five minutes plugged in, and a full charge takes about two hours. You can also charge the headphones directly from your phone using a USB C cable.

A Fraction of Nothing’s Headphones Price

The CMF Headphones Pro are already available in most regions, with US shipping set to begin October 7. Priced at $99 (€100 or £80), they cost $200 less than the Nothing Headphone (1), which retails for $299. Extra ear cushions are sold separately at $25 per pair.

Affiliate offer CMF by Nothing Headphone Pro

Would you consider the CMF Headphones Pro at this price point? Do you think there are hidden trade offs given the cost? We’d love to hear your thoughts.