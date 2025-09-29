Recent weeks have seen a wave of safety recalls affecting multiple carmakers , but the latest one may be the most serious yet. BMW is recalling nearly 200,000 vehicles in the United States due to a fire risk, and owners are being urged to stop driving and avoid parking their cars inside garages or near buildings until the issue is resolved.

According to a press release from the NHTSA, affected owners are advised to park their vehicles outside and away from structures. This precaution is necessary because the vehicles may catch fire either while parked or being driven.

The cause is linked to the engine starter relay, which may corrode over time. This corrosion can lead to overheating and a short circuit, potentially resulting in a fire without warning.

Which BMW and Toyota Vehicles Are at Risk?

The recall primarily affects BMW models from 2019 to 2022, along with 1,469 units of the 2020 to 2022 Toyota Supra, which BMW manufactures in the United States. In total, 196,355 vehicles are being recalled.

2020 to 2022 Toyota Supra

2019 to 2022 BMW Z4

2022 BMW 230i

2019 to 2021 BMW 330i

2020 to 2022 BMW X3

2020 to 2022 BMW X4

2020 to 2022 BMW 530i

2021 to 2022 BMW 430i, including convertibles

BMW Will Fix the Relay at No Cost

BMW will begin sending official notices to affected owners starting November 14. The company will replace the faulty starter relay free of charge. However, repairs will be carried out in phases due to limited availability of replacement parts.

Until the fix is completed, these vehicles remain at risk. Owners are strongly advised to stop driving them. A second notice will be issued once the necessary components become available.

For now, owners of the affected BMW and Toyota Supra models can contact BMW or Toyota customer service for more information. The NHTSA also recommends checking your vehicle using its license plate or VIN starting November 14. Alternatively, you can call the NHTSA hotline for assistance.

Similarly, BMW has also a separate recall in Germany, which covers a wider list of models, with about 135, 500 vehicles impacted.

Do you own one of the BMW or Toyota Supra models listed above? Share your experience in the comments.