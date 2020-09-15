Realme Narzo 20 lineup to be unveiled on September 21 in India

Just a few months after they introduced the Narzo lineup of affordable smartphones in India, the lineup is set for a shakeup again. Realme has sent out invites for the online launch event for the new Narzo 20 series to Indian tech publications. From the invite, it seems there shall be multiple Realme 20 branded devices that will be announced. Realme, so far, has confirmed the existence of just a single handset – the Realme Narzo 20A on their social media platforms. Thanks to a bunch of leaks, we do know that there are two other handsets in the Realme 20 range - the Realme Narzo 20, and the Narzo 20 Pro. So far, the company remains tight-lipped on the specifications of these phones.

Performance has a new home.🎮

Presenting the #realmeNarzo20A with the best-in-segment Gaming Processor, designed for the young players to have a faster & exciting experience.

Launching at 12:30 PM, 21st Sep on all our official channels.#RushOfPerformancehttps://t.co/DTVJruHSYX pic.twitter.com/AMtyEkS7eY — realme (@realmemobiles) September 15, 2020

Thanks to recent leaks, however, we sort of know what to expect from the Narzo 20 lineup. Indian leakster Mukul Sharma recently tweeted the processors that the Narzo 20 series shall be using. As per his tweet, entry-level Realme Narzo 20 will feature the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, the Realme Narzo 20 Pro will be powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, while the Narzo 20A smartphone will either get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 or SD665 chipset. As for the Narzo 20 Pro, this one is likely to feature the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset.

We do not have any other intel as far as the rest of the specifications of the new Narzo 20 line up go. We can, however, be sure of the fact that the Narzo 20 series shall be positioned above the existing Narzo 10 lineup. Realme also sells its existing C series of affordable handsets positioned below the Narzo 10 lineup, thereby having multiple devices in the crucial Rs 6000 to Rs 12000 price bracket. Above these smartphones, the company has positioned the brand new Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro.