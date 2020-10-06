POCO enters the affordable smartphone segment in India, launches the new POCO C3

Xiaomi-owned POCO, earlier today, launched its first-ever affordable smartphone model for the Indian market. The new device - called the POCO C3 - was teased a few days ago, and you might recall NextPit talking about it in this article . The POCO C3 comes in two variants and has been priced well below the important Rs 10,000 price bracket. Let’s check out the finer details of the phone.

The POCO C3 appears to be a slightly modified, rebranded version of the existing Redmi 9, which Xiaomi sells in India. The phone comes powered by the entry-level MediaTek Helio G35 chipset and shall be offered in 3GB and 4GB RAM options. Internal storage on the 3GB variant is 32GB, while the 4GB variant gets 64GB of storage. Both the variants are dual SIM handsets that also support memory expansion using microSD cards.

For imaging, the POCO C3 gets a triple camera setup at the rear (unlike the dual cameras on the Redmi 9). The primary camera gets a 13MP sensor while the other two sensors (2MP) are for depth information and macro shots. The front-facing camera uses a 5MP sensor.

The phone gets a 6.53-inch HD+ display and has a splash-resistant P2i coating for basic water repellence characteristics. Both the storage variants come in three color options: Arctic Blue, Lime Green, and Matte Black. The POCO C3 will go on sale as part of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, which will kick off on October 16, 2020. The introductory pricing for both the variants are

POCO C3 3GB+32GB: Rs 7,499 ($102)

POCO C3 4GB+64GB: Rs 8,999 ($122)

By the looks of it, the POCO C3 - at least on paper - looks like a decent entry-level smartphone for someone on a shoestring budget. Do note that it competes directly against Realme's own C-Series handsets - the Realme C3, C11, and C12.

