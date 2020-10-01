POCO C3 - a budget smartphone for India to be unveiled on October 6

Xiaomi-owned POCO has issued invites for the online-only launch event of its new budget smartphone - the POCO C3 for the Indian market. The new device, which is also the first C Series smartphone from POCO, seems to be targeted at existing C series devices from Xiaomi’s number one competitor - Realme.

OPPO-owned Realme already sells a number of devices branded under the C series branding in India. These include the Realme C2, C3, and the recently launched Realme C11, C12, and C15. Going by initial reports, the POCO C3 is likely to be a rebranded variant of the Redmi 9 which (sold as the Redmi 9C in other markets with variations in storage and RAM options)

POCO India’s official Twitter handle has already begun promoting the launch of the POCO C3 and has posted a 13-second teaser video about the phone. The company is promoting this handset as ‘The Game Changer.’ Check out the launch teaser below.

👀3️⃣, the next #GameChang3r from POCO is arriving on 6th October @ 12PM on @Flipkart.

Know more: https://t.co/FgindDwGMo



3👁️👁️👁️ RTs & we'll giveaway 1 #POCOC3 to a lucky winner. pic.twitter.com/Coec2qqd3o — POCO India #POCOC3 (@IndiaPOCO) October 1, 2020

Previous leaks have revealed that the POCO C3 will come powered by the MediaTek Heli0 G35 chipset. The phone is also likely to feature an HD+ display with a small waterdrop notch for the 5MP front-facing camera. The dual-camera setup at the rear consists of a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor. There is still no word on the memory and RAM options on which the POCO C3 could arrive. Chances are high we could see two variants - 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB. The phone will also feature a 5,000mAH battery and will ship with a standard 10W charger.

The POCO C3 could be priced below the Rs 10,000 mark ($136) at launch. A landing page for the phone has also appeared on the Indian e-commerce platform Flipkart. More details of the new POCO C3 will be revealed on Flipkart tomorrow.