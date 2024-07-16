OnePlus is a hardware company known for offering excellent value through top-notch products at competitive prices. One of my biggest regrets from last year was not reviewing the OnePlus Pad when it was released. However, I am now correcting that mistake. The new OnePlus Pad 2 is official and is an even better device than its predecessor. Here is my hands-on experience with the OnePlus Pad 2.

Buy OnePlus Pad 2 OnePlus Pad 2: All deals

Design & Display The OnePlus Pad 2 features a sleek and elegant design with a slim 6.49 mm body and a weight of 584g. The all-metal unibody construction, in the Nimbus Grey color, gives it a sophisticated appearance. Its thin and lightweight design makes it comfortable to hold and easy to handle . The tablet features a 12.1-inch 3K display with a 7:5 aspect ratio, providing clear and vibrant visuals at first glance. It also includes an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 30 Hz to 144 Hz, ensuring smooth performance across various applications. The OnePlus Pad 2 boasts a 12.1-inch 3K display with an interesting 7:5 aspect ratio. / © nextpit I also appreciated that the bezels are designed to be just the right size, making it easy to handle the device without causing issues with the touch screen. They strike a perfect balance, providing enough space for a comfortable grip. The OnePlus Pad 2 has a large camera module at its back. / © nextpit The front camera is positioned in the landscape orientation at the top-center of the display, which is intended to provide a laptop-like experience for video calls and meetings. On the back, there is a noticeable camera bump, with the camera sensor also located at the top-center of the back cover. This distinctive placement makes the tablet easily identifiable as a OnePlus product. Overall, the design and handling experience are practical. The rounded edges contribute to a comfortable grip, and the Pad 2 boasts an all-around design. The OnePlus folio case is ideal for engaging in gaming activities, viewing videos, or utilizing it as a laptop-like device. / © nextpit

Software & UI Running on OxygenOS 14, the OnePlus Pad 2 offers a user-friendly interface that will be familiar to OnePlus Open users. It also includes the Open Canvas feature, which allows for multitasking with up to three split-screen apps. For those already immersed in the OnePlus or Android ecosystem, integration with other OnePlus devices is generally smooth . Additionally, the tablet includes useful AI-driven productivity tools that streamline various tasks. One such tool is AI Eraser 2.0, for photo editing. This feature allows users to remove unwanted people and objects from images with a single tap. It automatically detects and highlights these unwanted elements, enabling users to eliminate distractions by selecting the "Remove Passersby" option. This functionality is similar to the Magic Eraser feature offered by Google Photos. Splitting screens is fairly easy to do, and it helps a lot when multitasking. / © nextpit Another AI-driven feature is the Smart Cutout 2.0, and it's designed for creating memes, stickers, and other visual content. This tool can recognize and isolate up to three subjects or subject groups within an image. Once isolated, these cutouts can be edited, saved as stickers, or overlaid on other images, making it versatile for content creators. I liked these additions because they can work well with accessories like the OnePlus Stylo 2. OnePlus also provides a commitment to software longevity, guaranteeing three years of major Android updates and four years of security updates. Related: Key features and updates for the Android 15 Beta One of my favorite use cases for tablets is definitely streaming series and watching YouTube videos. / © nextpit

Performance The OnePlus Pad 2 is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 platform, which offers a 25% improvement in rendering speed and power efficiency compared to the previous model. This upgrade should provide a smooth experience for gaming, streaming, and handling demanding tasks . The chipset is paired with either 8 GB or 12 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and comes in two storage configurations: 128 GB or 256 GB of UFS 3.1. However, it does not offer the option to expand the internal memory. In terms of performance, this tablet's capabilities are significantly enhanced when used with its accessories: the Smart Keyboard, Stylo 2, and Folio Case 2. While these types of accessories are common across many brands, the combination offered by OnePlus is undeniably compelling. For less than $500, you can transform this tablet into a laptop-like device, making it useful for everything from attending classes to serving as a great companion for business travels. The OnePlus keyboard makes this tablet useful for both working and studying. / © nextpit The setup with the accessories was quick and intuitive, and combined with the software features for large screens, it was very enjoyable for writing and web research. With the folio case, you can take the tablet anywhere. Additionally, similar to my experience with the Google Pixel Tablet, I am excited to play Diablo Immortal on this tablet using a connected gaming controller for the full review.

Camera As mentioned earlier, the OnePlus Pad 2 is equipped with a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera, both centrally positioned for convenient use during video calls or for content creation, as OnePlus emphasizes. The rear camera supports AI-enhanced file scanning, a feature that can be particularly useful for work and study purposes . There is a 13MP sensor in the back of the OnePlus Pad 2. / © nextpit

Battery Life & Charging The tablet houses a 9,510 mAh battery and supports 67W wired fast charging. According to OnePlus, it can charge the battery to 64% in just 30 minutes and achieve a full charge in 81 minutes . The charging brick will be sent in the box in the United States.

OnePlus Pad 2 technical specifications OnePlus Pad 2 Display 12.1-inch LCD

3000 × 2120 pixels

144 Hz adaptive refresh rate SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Memory 8 GB / 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM

128 GB / 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage

No MicroSD card support OS OxygenOS 14

Based on Android 14

3 years of major updates

4 years of security updates Camera 13 MP, AI-supported file scanning Selfie Camera 8 MP, centrally positioned Battery 9510 mAh

67W SUPERVOOC charging Connectivity Wi-Fi 7 | Bluetooth 5.4 IP Certification ❌ Dimensions and weight 268.66 × 195.06 × 6.49 mm, 584 g