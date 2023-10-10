OnePlus Nord N30 Returns at Record Low Price of $249 on Prime Event

The OnePlus Nord N30 5G is already one of the best mid-range smartphones you can get in the US due to its solid value for money. However, it is an even more compelling option at its best price of $249, which is exclusive for Prime members during the 2-day October Amazon Prime .

What's offered here is the unlocked model of the OnePlus Nord N30 in Chromatic Gray finish. It's also dual-SIM and should be compatible with the 5G and 4G networks of major carriers like T-Mobile, Google Fi, Metro, and Mint, among others.

OnePlus Nord N30 features a 108 MP camera and a bigger battery

The OnePlus Nord N30 is the rebranded Nord CE 3 Lite found outside the US market and a successor to last year's Nord N20. It has a 6.7-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. This is a considerable upgrade from its predecessor with a 6.4-inch diagonal size and 60 Hz panel.

While the Snapdragon 695 processor is unchanged, OnePlus gave the Nord N30 a bigger battery of 5000 mAh to boot. There is also fast charging at 50 watts and a larger 8 GB RAM compared to 33 W and 6 GB of the Nord N20. Furthermore, the device runs on the newer Android 13 OS and can be upgraded to Android 14 once released sometime at the end of 2023 or early 2024.

OnePlus Nord N30 5G features a larger 6.7-inch 120 Hz display and 5000 mAh battery. / © OnePlus

However, the biggest improvement on the OnePlus Nord N30 is the 108 MP rear camera mated to a 2 MP macro and depth sensors. The higher megapixel count enables to capture higher-resolution photos and results in better quality, especially when shooting at nighttime.

Do you intend to purchase an affordable Android mid-range phone this year? Would you think the OnePlus Nord N30 at this rate would fit the bill?