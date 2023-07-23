Hot topics

OnePlus 12 Wider Release May Kick Off Earlier Than the OnePlus 11

Authored by: Jade Bryan

NextPit oneplus 11 concept hand
© nextpit

The existence of the OnePlus 12 is already known through numerous leaks. Its beefier specs have even been revealed recently, including big battery upgrades and minor design iterations. Now, a new report is providing details about the device's global launch while also hinting about its possible release date, which may happen earlier compared to the OnePlus 11's schedule.

Among a handful of flagship Androids phones that are expected to be released at the end of this year is the OnePlus 12. However, it has also been extensively leaked the most despite its supposed unveiling kicking off several months from now.

OnePlus 12 global release date

According to frequent leaker Max Jambor, who also happens to be the source that shared the alleged Chinese launch details, OnePlus plans to globally announce the OnePlus 12 in January 2024. This would put the timing a month later than the local event, which is tipped to be scheduled in December this year.

The global launch normally means the availability start of the handset, so it's likely that the OnePlus 12 would be hitting stores right the day of the announcement, similar to the case of the OnePlus 11 (review).

OnePlus 12 pictures
Leaked pictures of the OnePlus 12 show off its button placements. / © OnLeaks / SmartPrix

When it comes to specifications, the OnePlus 12 is rumored to enlist major hardware improvements. The triple rear shooter is said to sport a periscope camera while keeping the Hasselblad branding. Internally, the device will be equipped with a more powerful and efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC mated to 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

At the same time, battery capacity is rumored to increase from 5000 mAh to 5400 mAh. Charging speed is rated to be kept at 100 watts wired and 50 watts wirelessly. OnePlus 12 will run on Android 14 OS which will have skinned Oxygen OS 14 on top.

Does the OnePlus 12 appear to be worth the wait? Are you planning to get one? Tell us in the comments.

Via: GSMArena Source: Twitter.com/u/MaxJamb

nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links.
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

