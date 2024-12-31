One UI 7 Beta has been shipped to the Galaxy S24 series , introducing significant updates and meaningful additions to Samsung's user interface, including the new Now Bar. This feature supports not only official Samsung applications but also third-party ones. In addition, recent findings hint at a deeper integration with the Gemini Live assistant , offering even more functionality.

What Is the One UI 7 Now Bar?

The Now Bar is Samsung's answer to Apple's Dynamic Island on the iPhone. It provides quick access to app controls and expanded views directly on the lock screen, eliminating the need to unlock the Galaxy handset. This enhancement aims to improve efficiency and user experience by streamlining app interactions.

Gemini Live Integration on One UI 7

The beta version of the Now Bar already supports select Google apps alongside Samsung's first-party services. According to a fresh discovery (via Android Authority), strings of code within the beta version of the Google app suggest Gemini Live integration could be in the works.

While the outlet was unable to showcase how Gemini Live might appear on the lock screen, there are a few plausible implementations. One possibility is a widget resembling the Gemini Live version on iOS, which features a small elliptical widget. Tapping the widget could display options such as "Hold" and "End" for interactions with the AI assistant.

Gemini Live widgets on the Dynamic Island and lock screen on iOS. Samsung's version of Gemini Live widget may take a page from these styles. / © nextpit

Another likely feature is a live card widget for Gemini Live on the Now Bar. Previously spotted in earlier versions, this widget could present a collapsible or expandable view, showing real-time updates on what Gemini Live is processing in the background.

Samsung may surprise users with a unique and refined implementation of Gemini Live on the Now Bar. However, the specifics will only become clear when the feature is officially rolled out. As of now, One UI 7 Beta is in its second installment, with a third beta expected to be released this week. It’s likely additional clues or features will surface in the upcoming firmware.

Have you tried using Gemini or Gemini Live on your Galaxy device? Do you prefer it over other AI chatbots? Let us know of your experience in the comments.