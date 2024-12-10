After several months of delay, Samsung finally released the One UI 7 Beta for the Galaxy S24 series last week. In addition to the Android 15-powered features, the update introduces several in-house enhancements, including AI-powered loudness normalization, which debuted on this year's Galaxy foldables first.

What Is Loudness Normalization?

Samsung originally introduced the loudness normalization feature with the One UI 6.1.1 update to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (review) and Galaxy Z Flip 6 (review). When enabled, this feature automatically adjusts media playback volume to prevent sudden spikes or drops in sound, ensuring consistent audio levels. It works with both the smartphone’s loudspeakers and connected headphones.

Automatic Volume Adjustment Comes to the Galaxy S24

According to Reddit user FragmentedChicken (via Android Authority), loudness normalization is now available on the Galaxy S24 (review) and Galaxy S24 Ultra (review) via the One UI 7 Beta update. The feature is located in the Sound and Quality Effects section and is described as a way to “prevent sound from suddenly becoming too loud or too quiet while playing media.”

The Loudness normalization feature is found inside the Sound quality and effects in the settings. / © Android Authority, Edited by nextpit

This feature is turned off by default. Once enabled, it automatically adjusts the audio levels across media apps and services that support audio and video playback. This system-wide solution seems to be more effective than in-app volume controls in streaming services like Spotify.

While the feature promises a better listening experience, there may be a tradeoff. Loudness normalization can impact the dynamic range of audio tracks, making them sound flatter. However, it’s unclear how noticeable this effect will be with Samsung's implementation. We look forward to testing the feature further when the stable One UI 7 version is released.

It’s still unclear whether this feature will roll out to other Galaxy smartphones and tablets compatible with the One UI 7 Beta. Considering the AI processing requirements, Samsung might limit it to its flagship models.

Have you installed the One UI 7 Beta on your Galaxy S24? Have you tried the new loudness normalization feature? Share your experience with us!