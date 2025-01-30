Hot topics

Not One, But Two? Nothing Hints at a Bigger Phone (3a) Series

nextpit Nothing Phone 2a Glyph
Nothing has been actively teasing an upcoming device, and while the company confirmed a March 4 launch event, the details remained unclear—until now. A new teaser has officially confirmed that we’ll be seeing the successor to the Nothing Phone (2a) series.

Not One But Two Phones

In a new X post, Nothing hints at multiple entries in the Nothing Phone (3a)—as suggested by the use of the term "Series." This could indicate that we’re getting a standard model alongside a Plus or Pro variant. Additionally, the company continues to emphasize its "Power in Perspective" tagline, which was introduced with the teaser last week.

According to Android Headlines, Nothing would forgo the "Plus" branding from the Phone (2a) (review) in favor of naming the higher-end variant the Phone (3a) Pro. However, this remains speculation, and we’ll likely learn more details in the days leading up to the official announcement.

A Sneak Peek at the Design

Accompanying the latest teaser is a short clip that reveals the silhouette of the upper back panel of what appears to be one of the models. The design stays true to Nothing’s signature industrial and transparent aesthetic, with playful use of the Glyph interface. Notably, the right-side LED strip now has a curved shape, a departure from the straight-line layout seen on the Phone (2a) and Phone (2a) Plus from last year.

The most striking design change is the wider horizontal camera visor on the Nothing Phone (3a). This aligns with a previous teaser that depicted an elliptical camera module with two cutouts, suggesting a triple-lens setup. Additionally, an alleged prototype of the handset has surfaced online, reinforcing the same camera module design.

Alleged Nothing Phone (3a) Pro
Alleged Nothing Phone (3a) device with a triple camera module on the back. / © X/u/saaaanjjjuuu

However, it is still unclear whether both the standard Nothing Phone (3a) and the higher-end Phone (3a) Plus/Pro will feature the same triple-camera system, or if the more advanced setup will be reserved for the premium model.

What to Expect: Nothing Phone (3a) Specs

While Nothing has yet to confirm the full specifications, leaks and rumors suggest that the Nothing Phone (3a) will be powered by Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. It is expected to come with 8 GB of RAM and offer 128 GB and 256 GB storage options.

The camera system is rumored to include a 50 MP primary sensor, a 50 MP telephoto lens, and an 8 MP ultrawide camera. Meanwhile, the display is expected to be a 6.8-inch FHD+ OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is also believed to house a 5,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. On the software front, it will likely debut with Nothing OS 3.1, based on Android 15.

With more than a month remaining before the launch event—set just in time for MWC 2025—Nothing is likely to continue its gradual reveal strategy, as it has done with previous releases.

Are you looking forward to the Nothing Phone (3a) in March? Does the absence of a flagship Phone (3) disappoint you? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Source: Nothing on X, Sanju on X

