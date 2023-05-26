Nothing's Phone (2) Release Date and Boosted Battery are Revealed

Nothing previously given a second half of the year timeframe for the launch of the Phone (2) . But in a recent interview, the CEO of the UK-based startup company has narrowed down the release schedule along with confirming the bigger battery capacity in tow for its next transparent phone . Here's when you should expect to get your hands on the upcoming Nothing Phone (2).

Nothing's very own founder and CEO, Carl Pei, is clearing two things about the Nothing Phone (2). Firstly, the Nothing Phone (2) will see a global announcement sometime in July with the actual availability going to happen in the same month as well. He added that the USA is included in the first roll-out of the phone.

Battery life for the Nothing Phone (2)

The second detail he shared was the battery size of the device, which is increased compared to the Phone (1) that Antoine reviewed. Accordingly, the Phone (2) is going to sport a larger 4700 mAh battery or 200 mAh more than the original Phone. However, this will still fall below what other alternatives offer like with the OnePlus 11 having 5000 mAh capacity.

However, it is yet to be seen if how the Phone (2) will fare in real life usage with its Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and Nothing OS based on Android 13. In addition, the said Phone (2) is tipped to enlist 12 GB of RAM, 256 GB storage, and a 120 Hz display. It may also add a third rear camera sensor on top of a main and ultrawide.

Stiff competition for the Nothing Phone (2)

There are no words yet regarding the pricing of the Nothing Phone (2). But it is mentioned before that the handset will be marketed as an upper or premium mid-range, which is also evident from the initial specifications and features. It will be interesting how the fresh brand is going to fare against bigger names like Samsung with its Galaxy S23 or the upcoming budget Galaxy S23 FE flagship.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel 7a Can't wait for the Nothing Phone (2)? Google's latest Pixel 7a is now available. To device database

How much do you think the Nothing Phone (2) should be priced to make it a better buy than the OnePlus 11 or Galaxy S23? We'd like to hear your suggestions.