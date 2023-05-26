Nothing's Phone (2) Release Date and Boosted Battery are Revealed

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
Authored by: Jade Bryan
NextPit Glyph Interface Nothing Phone 1
© NextPit

Nothing previously given a second half of the year timeframe for the launch of the Phone (2). But in a recent interview, the CEO of the UK-based startup company has narrowed down the release schedule along with confirming the bigger battery capacity in tow for its next transparent phone. Here's when you should expect to get your hands on the upcoming Nothing Phone (2).

Nothing's very own founder and CEO, Carl Pei, is clearing two things about the Nothing Phone (2). Firstly, the Nothing Phone (2) will see a global announcement sometime in July with the actual availability going to happen in the same month as well. He added that the USA is included in the first roll-out of the phone.

Battery life for the Nothing Phone (2)

The second detail he shared was the battery size of the device, which is increased compared to the Phone (1) that Antoine reviewed. Accordingly, the Phone (2) is going to sport a larger 4700 mAh battery or 200 mAh more than the original Phone. However, this will still fall below what other alternatives offer like with the OnePlus 11 having 5000 mAh capacity.

However, it is yet to be seen if how the Phone (2) will fare in real life usage with its Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and Nothing OS based on Android 13. In addition, the said Phone (2) is tipped to enlist 12 GB of RAM, 256 GB storage, and a 120 Hz display. It may also add a third rear camera sensor on top of a main and ultrawide.

Stiff competition for the Nothing Phone (2)

There are no words yet regarding the pricing of the Nothing Phone (2). But it is mentioned before that the handset will be marketed as an upper or premium mid-range, which is also evident from the initial specifications and features. It will be interesting how the fresh brand is going to fare against bigger names like Samsung with its Galaxy S23 or the upcoming budget Galaxy S23 FE flagship.

How much do you think the Nothing Phone (2) should be priced to make it a better buy than the OnePlus 11 or Galaxy S23? We'd like to hear your suggestions.

Source: Forbes

NextPit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!

Recommended articles

Latest articles

No comments

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing