Normally these 6 apps cost money - not now

If you grab it now, you will receive six interesting apps for free. The package includes games and applications for music and photography, for example. The offer can end at any time, so be quick.

In the two app stores from Google and Apple, the Play Store and the App Store, there is an almost endless number of applications. Some of these apps are free, while others are chargeable. But what many users don't know: Many paid apps are also temporarily available for free if they are part of a special offer. We have put together some of the most exciting apps that are currently available for free.

Free Pro apps (Android)

Up Left Out ( $2.29 ) - This puzzle game, reduced to the essentials, clearly stands out. No advertising, scoring systems or time limits have been integrated into the app. And even text is completely omitted. The aim is for players to calm down and immerse themselves completely in the puzzle experience (4.5 stars, 3,690 ratings)

Defenchick: tower defense ( $0,09 ) - Even though this game is quite cheap, it convinces with a detailed design and traditional tower defense game principle. There are no ads. Instead, the focus is on chickens of all things, which must be defended at all costs (4.4 stars, 734 ratings)

90s Music Radio Pro ($0.50 ) - If you don't have a Spotify subscription or don't like annoying ad breaks on YouTube, this app offers a way out: it gives you quick access to the music of the 90s. Numerous radio stations are available, which can be streamed online (4.1 stars, 564 ratings)

Free premium apps (iOS)

Pop Art Lite ( S1.99 ) - This app allows you to transform photos into impressive works of art. Alternatively, you can simply describe which motifs you want and the program will create suitable designs. Video editing is also possible. The many positive reviews speak for themselves. However, there is one major disadvantage: in-app purchases are included (4.5 stars, 284 ratings)

Paintiles ( $1.99 ) - At first, this colorful puzzle game seems quite simple. Three colors are used to redecorate the tiles. But you soon unlock new game mechanics: a crumbling floor, rainbow tiles and bombs. Each of these new features changes the dynamics of the game and requires the player to adapt their strategy and look for new approaches (4.3 stars, 8 ratings)

Déjà Vu Photos ($1.99 ) - This app turns your smartphone into a time machine, so to speak. It draws on a large collection of historical archive photos and combines them with the iPhone's camera and GPS. The result is an augmented reality experience in which past photos can be directly compared with today's surroundings - an exciting visual journey back in time (no reviews).

Free apps with traps - what you need to watch out for

All the apps we present here were available for free at the time of publication of this article. Unfortunately, developers often don't specify how long these offers last. So if you like an app, you shouldn't wait too long and download it quickly.

However, before you download a free app, you should always take a look at the app page in the store. Because sometimes there are hidden stumbling blocks that you should be aware of.

In-app purchases and advertising

Most free apps either contain advertising or offer in-app purchases. However, some paid apps also do this. It is important to pay the necessary attention to these aspects, especially if the game is intended for children.

App permissions

Numerous apps collect user data and often sell it on. So if you want to be on the safe side, make sure that you only grant the permissions that the app really needs. An alarm clock, for example, does not need access to your cameras or contacts, and a flashlight should not be interested in your location data either.