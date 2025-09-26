Only This Week: Fight the Evil Forces on This Beautiful PC for Free

Each week, you can save money on video games by checking out the current offer on the Epic Games Store. The quality and genre of the free games vary greatly, so it's worth checking in every week to ensure you don't miss out on any great deals. If the game of the week doesn't appeal to you, there's no harm in skipping it. This week, you can download Eastern Exorcist and Jorel’s Brother and The Most Important Game of the Galaxy .

If you are an app and gaming enthusiast, you can also follow our Free Apps of the Week and Top 5 Apps series. Now, without further ado, let's see what's on the Epic Games Store today.

This Week's Free Games

Eastern Exorcist

If you're a fan of RPGs, you should make sure to check out Eastern Exorcist. In this game, you play as a skilled exorcist who fights against chaotic evil. This 2D side-scroller combines a fantasy Eastern world with spirits and monsters. Throughout your journey, you will experience many different stories of both joy and sorrow.

The game features an elaborate combat system, hand-drawn Chinese ink painting styles, and a complex storyline. Even the cutscenes are special as they are shown in the style of Chinese Opera. Currently, the game costs approximately $16 on the Epic Games Store. This week, you can download the game for free and keep it forever.

Download Eastern Exorcist from the Epic Games Store.

This game offers far more than just artsy design. / © Steam

Jorel’s Brother and The Most Important Game of the Galaxy

A classic point-and-click adventure like in the old days, based on a popular Brazilian animation in which you play as a kid who lives in the shadow of his handsome and popular brother, Jorel.

Face Brazilian bureaucracy, aliens, license tests, plus minigames and puzzles just to play a mysterious video game. The game typically costs $15, but this week you can play for free.

Download Jorel’s Brother and The Most Important Game of the Galaxy from the Epic Games Store.

It is a strange world out there. / © Double Dash Studios

A Sneak Peek at Next Week's Free Game

Firestone Online Idle RPG

If you joined the Idle RPG trend, you should check Firestone, more than a simple AFK (away from keyboard) title, this one offers multiplayer action for player vs player (PvP) battles. And if you are tired of just seeing the characters fighting on the screen, you can join the action with the game's clicker mechanics.

If you are tired of hour-long tutorial sequences and complex game mechanics, Firestone may be the casual RPG you are looking for. While the base game is free to play, next week you will be able to get a bundle worth $100 to boost your game.

Download Firestone Online Idle RPG from the Epic Games Store.

A multiplayer Idle RPG to pass the time. / © Holyday Studios

Nightingale

Still in the Early Access stage, Nightingale is a first-person action-survival game with impressive graphics. To survive a mysterious world with mystical portals, you will need to explore, craft items, and fight magical creatures in swamps, jungles, forests, and deserts.

You will have to gather resources and build your shelter, prepare meals to replenish your health, craft tools to collect resources, and build increasingly more complex equipment and weapons. While the description might sound like a pixelated blockbuster, this world offers darker, more mature themes. Right now, Nightingale costs around $29 on the Epic Games Store. Next week, you can put it in your library for free.

Download Nightingale from the Epic Games Store.

Craft to survive in this fantasy world. / © Inflexion Games

Are you looking forward to next week's games? And which title are you downloading first this week? Let me know in the comments below!