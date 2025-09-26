Step Aside, Nintendo: This New Game Has Serious Animal Crossing Vibes

Just a few weeks ago, HoYoverse announced a new game, Honkai Nexus Anima . Now, the company has surprisingly dropped yet another brand-new title, one that is not even part of an existing franchise. But what can gamers look forward to with this game? Well, it looks like Nintendo could finally be facing some serious competition around the Animal Crossing concept.

HoYoverse Announces Petit Planet

It seems like the developers at HoYoverse really love outer space. And so it comes as no surprise that this game features cosmic elements as well. However, beyond that, Petit Planet is set to be a life simulation that appears to be very similar to Animal Crossing. According to the developers, the game is supposed to blend the joy of creation, discovery, and community-oriented experiences.

When you start the game, you're entrusted with a small planet of your own to care for and nurture. As you progress through the game, more planets will gradually form a varied and connected galaxy. On each planet, you will meet fuzzy neighbors who call the place their own. If you're familiar with Animal Crossing, you'll know exactly what I am talking about, as the two games seem to be very similar in this regard.

But this is not where the similarities end. HoYoverse has already released a trailer showcasing some of the gameplay. And from the cute animal neighbors to the oddly familiar graphics, this game is surely going to ruffle some feathers at Nintendo. However, the game also introduces new features. One such thing is mining, which is present in more and more cozy games.

Is This Game Copying Animal Crossing?

This question is probably on the minds of many who've seen the trailer. And in some regards, it certainly seems like the game has taken some inspiration from Animal Crossing. But that's not inherently a bad thing. Animal Crossing is, no doubt, a great game. But it is not perfect. And if Petit Planet manages to pick up on the concept, all the while refining and improving on the core principle, that's not inherently wrong.

Of course, as of right now, everything beyond what was shown in the trailer and revealed in the press release is pure speculation. However, if HoYoverse manages to deliver a great, cozy experience, this game could be a great alternative to, for example, Animal Crossing. Especially since Petit Planet is definitely going to be released on PC and Mobile, with more platforms in development.

As a Nintendo franchise, Animal Crossing is only available on the Nintendo Switch. And with Nintendo raising prices for the Switch 2 and adopting an increasingly anti-consumer stance, not everyone wants to buy into their strictly limited ecosystem. Whether Petit Planet actually turns out to be a competitor to the long-standing Animal Crossing remains to be seen.

If you want to be one of the first to find out, you can sign up for the closed beta right now. Once you answer a few survey questions, you have a chance of being selected to participate. As a beta tester, you will get an early look at the game and find out what it's really like.