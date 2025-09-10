IFA 2025 showcased the rapid evolution of smart glasses. Cameras with 12 to 16 MP, AI features like translation or AR navigation, and battery life of up to five hours now come as standard. However, differences in design, comfort, and detailed functions are there. We checked out four of the most exciting models.

Bleequp Ranger: For Outdoor Adventures

The Bleequp Ranger was clearly designed for action. Tipping the scales at a mere 37 grams, the TR90 frame is IP54-certified and, therefore, splash-proof. The triple-adjustable nose bridge ensures a secure fit, but only for larger heads, as it fits loosely for smaller heads. The 16 MP camera delivers photos in 4,656 × 3,496 pixels resolution and videos in 1080p/30 FPS. Thanks to AI image stabilization, shots remain steady even when you are shooting while moving. The highlight is the walkie-talkie function, which allows you to talk directly to other Ranger Pro users.

Bleequp Ranger. / © nextpit

Five microphones with noise suppression and four loudspeakers guarantee clear communication and powerful audio. The internal battery lasts for around one hour of video or eight hours of audio playback. With a 1,600 mAh power pack, the runtime is extended to up to five hours of video or 40 hours of audio playback. Armed with 32 GB of memory, there is enough space to store approximately five hours of video. The Ranger Pro is a powerful tool for outdoor fans and vloggers — but too bulky and inflexible for everyday use.

TCL RayNeo X3 Pro: Top-tier Technology, Lacks Comfort

The RayNeo X3 Pro sets the standard in display technology. MicroLEDs with full HD resolution and 2,000 nits of brightness ensure razor-sharp AR content, even in sunlight. The Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 delivers powerful performance, while 5G and Wi-Fi 7 enable speedy and consistent data connectivity. Worth checking out is the AI navigation, which analyzes your surroundings and projects information such as directions directly into your field of vision. The teleprompter mode, which smoothly fades in text, is also well-suited for presentations or content creators.

RayNeo X3 Pro. / © nextpit

But there are some serious weaknesses. The glasses are heavy and clunky, and the side-mounted displays force users to squint slightly. After 20 to 30 minutes, we began to experience headaches. Operation via touch surfaces also seems outdated. Technically, the X3 Pro is an impressive high-end device, but it is still a long way from being suitable for everyday use. It is aimed more at developers and tech enthusiasts than mainstream users.

Rokid Glasses: Lightweight and AI-powered

Weighing a mere 49 grams, the Rokid Glasses are among the lightest models available. Thanks to magnetic corrective lenses, they are also suitable for those who wear spectacles. The dual MicroLED displays offer 480 × 398 pixels per eye and 1,500 nits of brightness, also clearly visible outdoors. The 12 MP camera with Sony IMX681 sensor and 109° wide-angle delivers detailed photos and videos. The AI features are particularly powerful. Live translations, object recognition, voice transcription, and even ChatGPT integration, among other things, make the glasses versatile.

Rokid Glasses. / © nextpit

Audio is provided via dual HD directional speakers and a 4-microphone array with AI noise suppression. The 210 mAh battery seems small, but the charging case offers ten additional charges. The IPX4 certification also makes the glasses splash-proof. The relatively low resolution and the outwardly visible green display light work against it. Nevertheless, the Rokid is ideal for anyone looking for a pair of lightweight, smart glasses with powerful AI.

L'Atitude 52°N: Travel Companion with Style

The L'Atitude 52°N combines trendy design with smart functions. Three models, the Berlin, Milan, and Antwerp, look like designer glasses and elegantly conceal the technology within. The 12 MP camera with image stabilization shoots photos and 1080p videos up to three minutes long. Thanks to the 107° ultra-wide-angle lens, portrait and landscape formats can be captured flexibly.

L'Atitude 52°N Berlin Glasses. / © nextpit

Of particular interest to travelers would be the live translation feature in five languages and the Goya AI Tour Guide function. It recognizes points of interest and explains them by voice command or double-tap if desired. The glasses fit comfortably in our review, but only prototypes were available at the trade fair. Weaknesses were evident in its fit for small heads. The L'Atitude is clearly aimed at frequent travelers who want smart functions without sacrificing style. This is an exciting approach, with details that are not yet fully developed.

Conclusion: Powerful Technology, Poor Fit

IFA 2025 has clearly shown that smart glasses have reached a high level of technical expertise compared to what we've seen in recent years. 12 MP cameras, AI-supported translations, AR navigation, and battery life of between four and six hours are now standard features and provide a solid foundation for AR applications. The differences between the manufacturers now lie in the special features. Bleequp relies on an integrated walkie-talkie function, TCL combines powerful AI navigation, Rokid offers a particularly lightweight design with ChatGPT integration, and Unifly scores with touch-dimmable lenses.

However, the biggest problem remains ergonomics. No manufacturer was able to deliver a model that also sits properly on small or average-sized heads. This is a knock-out criterion for a consumer product. No matter how sophisticated the hardware, it is of little use if the glasses pinch, slip, or simply cannot be comfortably worn after a short time. This is exactly where the entire product category is in danger of getting stuck in the early adopter niche.

If you are keen to experiment, you can already try out exciting concepts such as the Bleequp Ranger or the L'Atitude 52°N. For the wider market, however, we recommend waiting a generation or two. Only when manufacturers come to terms with wearing comfort, display positioning, and weight will smart glasses be able to develop their full potential.

What are your favorite smart glasses from IFA? How do you see the problems mentioned? Have you already had experience with smart glasses? We look forward to your comments!