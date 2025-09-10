It is not only smartphones and the internet that parents should monitor. Growing concerns now point to virtual reality platforms, where children may be at risk of sexual harassment and grooming. New claims allege that Meta has suppressed internal safety research showing children being exposed to harm through its VR devices and apps.

These allegations were presented to Congress by a group of Meta employees, both current and former, as first reported by The Washington Post. One of the individuals involved is Jason Sattizahn, who previously led Meta’s VR research team. He was reportedly fired in 2024 following disagreements with executives over how child safety research was handled.

Meta Accused of Editing Safety Reports

Sattizahn claims that Meta has actively stifled safety research by editing or deleting documentation of child exploitation, as well as collecting data on its younger user base. These actions, he says, were intended to shield the company from regulatory scrutiny. “Meta has compromised their internal teams to manipulate research and erase data they don’t like,” Sattizahn stated.

In one instance, Meta researchers traveled to Germany to conduct an interview with a family as part of an internal study. The older son told researchers that his younger brother, who was under 10 years old, had been repeatedly approached by strangers in the Metaverse while using a VR headset. In some instances, predators allegedly made sexual advances toward the child.

“Her face in real time showed her realization that what she thought she knew about Meta’s technology was completely wrong,” Sattizahn said in an interview with the Washington Post.

Meta's Quest 3 mixed reality headset comes with controllers. / © nextpit

When the report was finalized, executives allegedly instructed researchers to remove the specific incident and instead include only general concerns from parents about safety in VR environments.

Another unnamed employee revealed that young children had been approached by an older man in the Metaverse who asked for their home address.

Children Are Using Meta’s VR Despite Age Restrictions

Beyond the dangers within Meta’s virtual worlds, the leaked report also claims that Meta has long known children were bypassing age restrictions on its VR devices. This issue reportedly dates back to 2017, when the Oculus VR headset was introduced. One source estimated that up to 90 percent of users in the Metaverse are underage. In 2023, Meta lowered the minimum age for its VR headset from 13 to 10.

Meta spokesperson Dani Lever denied the allegations, stating, “These few examples are being stitched together to fit a predetermined and false narrative.” She added, “We stand by our research team’s excellent work and are dismayed by these mischaracterizations of the team’s efforts.” Lever also said that Meta does not approve research involving children under 13.

Senators Demand Accountability and New Guardrails

The whistleblowers, represented by the nonprofit Whistleblower Aid, are scheduled to testify before a Senate Judiciary subcommittee later this week.

Senators Chuck Grassley, Marsha Blackburn, and Josh Hawley have demanded a formal response from Meta and CEO Mark Zuckerberg. They have set a deadline of September 16 for the company to address the allegations.

Congress and Senate members are expected to hear the testimony on Tuesday. They have also requested a statement from Zuckerberg by the same deadline.

The goal of the hearing is to establish new safeguards that protect children not only on the internet but also within virtual reality platforms and similar technologies.

What do you think about the allegations against Meta? Should the company face penalties or be required to implement stronger protections for younger users? Share your thoughts below.