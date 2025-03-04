Hot topics

What Is Apple Cooking? Here’s What It Could Announce This Week

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
MacBook Air nextpit Test 16
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

Read in other languages:

Deutsch / Português

Following the launch of the iPhone 16e, Apple is reportedly preparing to refresh its MacBook and iPad lineup. Now, a new teaser suggests another product reveal is imminent this week.

On X (formerly Twitter), CEO Tim Cook shared a short teaser clip with the phrase: "There's something in the AIR." The animation emphasizes the word Air, which is then swiftly cut—hinting at a sleek and lightweight device carrying the Air branding. However, the exact product remains unclear.

What is Apple Cooking in The Air This Time?

A new MacBook Air launch wouldn’t come as a surprise. The device has been in the rumor mill for some time, and Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman recently reiterated that an announcement could happen as early as this week.

While details are scarce, the refreshed MacBook Air is expected to be a modest upgrade to the current M3 MacBook Air (review). Rumors suggest it will retain the same 13-inch and 15-inch sizes while borrowing the upgraded 12 MP ultrawide FaceTime camera with Center Stage from the M4 MacBook Pro.

Additionally, we might see faster Thunderbolt 4.0 ports and a new matte or Nano-texture display option, which Apple recently introduced in its M4 Mac and M4 MacBook Pro lineup.

Apple MacBook Pro M4 with a forest wallpaper showing the time 12:04.
Apple's M4 MacBook Pro is offered with a matte or Nano-texture Liquid Retina XDR display as an option. / © nextpit

Under the hood, the M4 chip promises more efficient processing, a more powerful CPU and GPU, and an improved Neural Engine to accelerate AI-related tasks. This could also pave the way for new Apple Intelligence features.

What Else Could Apple Announce with an "Air" Name?

Beyond the M4 MacBook Air, reports suggest Apple could also introduce refreshed models of the iPad, iPad Air, and AirTag. However, Gurman speculates that these may arrive shortly after the MacBook Air reveal.

The 10th-generation iPad is overdue for an update, making it likely that Apple will introduce a refreshed model with a newer processor and improved hardware—possibly including a display compatible with the Apple Pencil Pro and a faster USB-C port. Like the rumored iPad Mini 7 (review), it could also feature Apple Intelligence powered by an A18 chip.

Meanwhile, the iPad Air might receive an M3 processor and additional hardware improvements, given that the M2 iPad Air series (review) launched in May last year. Any upgrades beyond the chipset would be a welcome addition.

Another long-awaited device is the AirTag 2, which has been rumored about since last year. Expected to launch in 2025, it could feature enhanced anti-stalking protections like a louder speaker, anti-tampering measures, and an upgraded UWB 2 chip (ultra-wideband) for a more accurate location finding.

When Will Apple Make the Announcement?

Apple has yet to confirm an exact date for the reveal. However, if past patterns hold, the M4 MacBook Air could be announced as early as tomorrow, Wednesday, following the same timing as the iPhone 16e (review) launch on February 19.

Which products do you think Apple will unveil this week? Do you think we will see new MacBooks and iPads this week? Share your predictions in the comments!

Source: Tim Cook on X, Mark Gurman on X

 The Best Portable Projectors in 2025

  The best choice The best value for money The best for less The all-rounder The challenger The best laser TV
Product
Xgimi Halo+
Dangbei Neo
Technaxx TX-127
Samsung Freestyle
Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser
Formovie Theater
Image Xgimi Halo+ Product Image Dangbei Neo Product Image Technaxx TX-127 Product Image Samsung Freestyle Product Image Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser Product Image Formovie Theater Product Image
Offers

To find out more, browse through our comprehensive Portable Projectors buying guide.

Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing