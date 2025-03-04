Following the launch of the iPhone 16e, Apple is reportedly preparing to refresh its MacBook and iPad lineup . Now, a new teaser suggests another product reveal is imminent this week.

On X (formerly Twitter), CEO Tim Cook shared a short teaser clip with the phrase: "There's something in the AIR." The animation emphasizes the word Air, which is then swiftly cut—hinting at a sleek and lightweight device carrying the Air branding. However, the exact product remains unclear.

What is Apple Cooking in The Air This Time?

A new MacBook Air launch wouldn’t come as a surprise. The device has been in the rumor mill for some time, and Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman recently reiterated that an announcement could happen as early as this week.

While details are scarce, the refreshed MacBook Air is expected to be a modest upgrade to the current M3 MacBook Air (review). Rumors suggest it will retain the same 13-inch and 15-inch sizes while borrowing the upgraded 12 MP ultrawide FaceTime camera with Center Stage from the M4 MacBook Pro.

Additionally, we might see faster Thunderbolt 4.0 ports and a new matte or Nano-texture display option, which Apple recently introduced in its M4 Mac and M4 MacBook Pro lineup.

Apple's M4 MacBook Pro is offered with a matte or Nano-texture Liquid Retina XDR display as an option. / © nextpit

Under the hood, the M4 chip promises more efficient processing, a more powerful CPU and GPU, and an improved Neural Engine to accelerate AI-related tasks. This could also pave the way for new Apple Intelligence features.

What Else Could Apple Announce with an "Air" Name?

Beyond the M4 MacBook Air, reports suggest Apple could also introduce refreshed models of the iPad, iPad Air, and AirTag. However, Gurman speculates that these may arrive shortly after the MacBook Air reveal.

The 10th-generation iPad is overdue for an update, making it likely that Apple will introduce a refreshed model with a newer processor and improved hardware—possibly including a display compatible with the Apple Pencil Pro and a faster USB-C port. Like the rumored iPad Mini 7 (review), it could also feature Apple Intelligence powered by an A18 chip.

Meanwhile, the iPad Air might receive an M3 processor and additional hardware improvements, given that the M2 iPad Air series (review) launched in May last year. Any upgrades beyond the chipset would be a welcome addition.

Another long-awaited device is the AirTag 2, which has been rumored about since last year. Expected to launch in 2025, it could feature enhanced anti-stalking protections like a louder speaker, anti-tampering measures, and an upgraded UWB 2 chip (ultra-wideband) for a more accurate location finding.

When Will Apple Make the Announcement?

Apple has yet to confirm an exact date for the reveal. However, if past patterns hold, the M4 MacBook Air could be announced as early as tomorrow, Wednesday, following the same timing as the iPhone 16e (review) launch on February 19.

Which products do you think Apple will unveil this week? Do you think we will see new MacBooks and iPads this week? Share your predictions in the comments!