Following the presentation of the iPhone 16e (review) a few days ago, Apple has even more surprises in store. And this time, it's not just about new hardware—some of the technical specifications are equally unexpected.

Yesterday, CEO Tim Cook hinted at upcoming innovations, sharing a cryptic social media post with the caption, “There's something in the air.” However, a few hours later, it became clear that the much-anticipated MacBook Air was not the surprise fans were expecting. Instead, Apple has unveiled new iPads along with matching accessories.

A closer look at these new tablets, however, reveals some curious design choices.

Apple Unveils iPad Air with M3 Chip and New Keyboard

The changes from the iPad Air with M2 to the new M3 model are minimal. The biggest innovation is the new chip. One of the differences in the new processor is an optimized media engine that now supports hardware-accelerated ProRes and ProRes RAW, among other things. So if you use your tablet for video editing, it might be worth an upgrade. The new system-on-a-chip in Apple's tablet is also capable of decoding AV1.

In its press release, the iPhone manufacturer therefore primarily compares the new M3 iPad Air with the older M1 and A14 models. Apple claims that the new tablet is almost twice as fast as the M1 and up to 3.5 times faster than the Air with the A14 chip. The M3 chip offers an 8-core CPU and 9-core GPU. In combination with 8 GB RAM, you can also use Apple Intelligence.

The dimensions of the new M3 tablets, which are still available in 11- and 13-inch formats, have not changed. Even the weight has only changed by a few grams. The new models are still available in the familiar colors blue, purple, polar star and space gray. Optionally, you can also equip your iPad Air with a 5G modem for an additional charge.

The new Magic Keyboard for Apple's iPad Air with M3 chip. / © Apple

Another new feature is the Magic Keyboard for the iPad Air. It is a hybrid of the old Magic Keyboard and the Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro. While the new keyboard offers a separate row for the function keys, it lacks the haptic feedback in the trackpad and the backlighting of the keys. It is also only available in white. At least it is slightly cheaper than the iPad Pro keyboard.

Prices for the iPad Air with M3 chip start at $599 for the 11-inch model and $799 for the 13-inch version. It can be pre-ordered from Apple now. Delivery will begin on March 12, 2025. The accompanying Magic Keyboard costs $269 and $319 for the 11-inch and 13-inch tablet respectively. The new iPad Air is still compatible with the Apple Pencil Pro and the Apple Pencil (USB-C).

iPad with A16 Chip: No Room for AI

Meanwhile, Apple has not only revised the mid-range tablet; the entry-level iPad is also getting a new version. This reveals another curious decision. Instead of equipping the most affordable tablet with an A17 Pro chip, which is used in the latest iPad mini, for example, the company has opted for an A16.

This primarily means that you have to do without Apple Intelligence on the new iPad, now the 11th generation. According to the company, it is almost 30 percent faster than its direct predecessor.

The 11th generation of Apple's iPad. / © Apple

Although there are no changes to the dimensions and weight, Apple is talking about an 11-inch display in the new tablet. The other changes are also minimal. For example, the new model offers Bluetooth 5.3 instead of 5.2.

With the 5G model, however, you will have to do without a slot for the SIM card; the new iPad is only compatible with eSIM. However, there is good news when it comes to internal memory: the 64 GB version has been discontinued, with a minimum of 128 GB now available.

Prices for the iPad (11th generation) start at $349 for the Wi-Fi model, while the 5G version starts at $499. The new tablet is available for pre-order from Apple now, but deliveries won’t begin until March 12, 2025, at the earliest.