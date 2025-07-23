Apart from Nothing's very own line of smartwatches , it also offers cheaper options with its CMF sub-brand, which proves to be popular. The CMF lineup was headlined by the CMF Watch 2 Pro last year. Now, it is getting a successor through the new CMF Watch 3 Pro. The new budget watch brings a handful of new premium features and beefier specs, but it keeps the price under $100.

Nothing's New CMF Watch Is Bigger in Almost Every Way

The CMF Watch 3 Pro is technically getting bigger in almost all ways, including the price tag. It has a wider 1.43-inch AMOLED display, which is also a tad brighter at 670 nits. The circular panel is rated with a 60 Hz refresh rate and supports always-on mode.

In terms of build, the smartwatch becomes bulkier with a 47 mm case size and averages about 51 grams in scale, depending on the variant. Speaking of variations, it is available in silver with a curved bezel, dark gray with flat and clean styling, and orange (black case with less sheen) with markings on the ring.

Nothing's CMF Watch 3 Pro has a bigger display, but it's bulkier than before. The bezel is now fixed on each variant. / © Nothing

You still get a mechanical digital crown that functions via rotation, plus the strap is now made of liquid silicone. The watch now sports a higher IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Beefier Hardware Than Before

The CMF Watch 3 Pro introduces more meaningful upgrades internally. There's now dual-band GPS (five systems, L1+L5) for more accurate positioning and faster lock-in when you're doing workouts outdoors. It's even quite a rare feature in high-end smartwatches, with Samsung only introducing this to its Galaxy Watch Ultra last year.

Nothing's CMF smartwatch gets a bigger battery capacity at 350 mAh, up from 305 mAh in the predecessor. The smartwatch mode is rated for 13 days compared to 11 days, though this considerably drops to 4.5 days when you turn on AOD.

Nothing's CMF Watch 3 Pro is available in silver, dark gray, and orange colorways. / © Nothing

The Watch 3 Pro has an enhanced heart rate and SpO2 sensor, which works more accurately on different skin tones and varying workout intensities, according to Nothing. You do get the usual tracking tools like 24/7 heart rate reading, sleep detection, stress monitoring, and women's health tools, among others.

The Watch 3 Pro supports 131 types of sports and has auto-start for 7 main exercises. There's an AI coach powered by ChatGPT's natural language processing. This also enables commands like recording voice notes with automatic transcriptions. The watch also gains Essential News that reads out news through the speaker. The watch has Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and can be paired with an Android device or iPhone (iOS).

Get 20% Off When You Buy One Today

All of these upgrades come at a cost, with the CMF Watch 3 Pro priced at $99 (£99 / €99). However, Nothing is now running promotions that let you pick it up for $79 in the U.S. The smartwatch is already available in most countries, except it is shipping in India later this year with no exact release date.

Do you consider getting a budget smartwatch? What do you think of the CMF Watch 3 Pro? Hit us up with your answers in the comments.