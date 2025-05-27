I Didn't Think a Smartwatch Could Fix My Running. It Did.

I've been running for a while now, mostly for fun and to stay active. I did set some ambitious goals in the past, like completing a marathon last year—but honestly, I never really paid much attention to my running form or technique. Well, not until now. As part of my recent testing of the Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro , I took a deeper dive into its running plan, and I’m genuinely surprised by the results so far.

The Watch Fit 4 Pro is Huawei's latest all-around smartwatch, designed to be an advanced fitness tool. One of its core features is an AI-driven training algorithm tailored for sports like running, cycling, and even golf. Given my running journey since 2023, I naturally opted to test the running plan.

The Fit 4 Pro feels like having a personal running coach right on your wrist, specifically designed to help runners achieve milestones—like completing a 5K in under 30 minutes, which is my current goal. The watch combines structured training schedules with real-time, voice-assisted guidance, making each session feel technically accurate and tailored specifically to my fitness level.

Huawei developed its TruSport algorithm in collaboration with the China Institute of Sports Science. This sophisticated algorithm processes physiological data in real-time, using advanced sensors like for close heart rate monitoring and GNSS tracking to accurately measure distance and pace.

Having used the running plan for nearly two weeks now, I've already noticed significant improvements in my running skills.

Structured and Adaptive Training

When you select a running plan (I chose the 5K option), the Huawei Health app generates a structured, multi-week training schedule. Huawei says the method is based on sports science principles of periodization—starting off gently, gradually increasing intensity, consolidating improvements, and tapering down to optimize your final run. Each week's program is thoughtfully diversified, featuring easy-paced runs, interval sessions, and tempo workouts.

For instance, during one session when I had my iPhone 16 (review) with me, I could even listen to a metronome pinpointing the pace directly in my AirPods Pro 2 (review). It was incredibly helpful, as it gave me a clear sense of rhythm and pacing. For me, this structured guidance is incredibly helpful. I've always wanted to improve my running form, but realistically, I'm not disciplined enough to research and create such precise training schedules by myself.

But what's particularly impressive about the Watch Fit 4 Pro is how adaptive and interactive it is. The AI-powered coaching continuously analyzes my performance and adjusts subsequent workouts accordingly. If I push too hard one week, the watch dials back intensity the next; if I'm cruising through workouts, it raises the difficulty. This ensures I consistently train at the right intensity.

For the past four months, I’ve also had a personal trainer for my gym workouts. This experience highlighted the importance of professional feedback in maximizing training effectiveness. While the Watch Fit 4 Pro can’t fully replace a real coach, it mimics many of the most effective elements—especially the subtle pressure of scheduled workouts staring at you from your calendar.

Real-Time Voice Coaching

In my experience, setting clear goals, having a detailed plan, and analyzing progress are crucial elements of effective training. The Watch Fit 4 Pro incorporates all these aspects seamlessly, especially through its voice-assisted virtual coaching.

This real-time feature is like having a trainer beside you, communicating via your earbuds or the watch speaker. During runs, it offers timely updates about pace, heart rate, and distance, along with actionable cues—telling me when to speed up or slow down. This helps keep my eyes off the watch and my attention on the run.

More than anything, it keeps me honest about my effort. If I drift outside the target heart rate zone—say, above 159 bpm—it tells me to dial it back so I can stay on track and avoid burning out. If I’m slacking, it’s not shy about calling me out either.

Achievable and Measurable Goals

As mentioned earlier, my main goal is improving my 5K personal record, aiming for around 30 minutes. The training plan is straightforward: by the end, I should comfortably hit that target.

The watch provides tangible milestones and detailed performance data like the Running Ability Index (RAI), calculated from my heart rate and running pace. But beyond metrics, what really stood out for me was how easy it became to recognize and address issues with my running form. I have a significant Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) issue in my left knee from adolescence, causing me to shift my weight disproportionately to my right leg, which has led to cartilage issues.

In the Huawei Health app you find your training plan overview © nextpit Every run session comes with a clear structure and guidance on what to do and how to run. © nextpit Each workout ends with a breakdown of your running stats—distance, pace, heart rate, and mor © nextpit Reviewing your run metrics helps you spot what’s working—and what needs to change. © nextpit I didn’t expect this level of detail. The watch even picked up on my habit of favoring my right leg during runs. © nextpit After each run, the Watch Fit 4 Pro automatically syncs your performance data with the app for easy tracking. © nextpit Displaying each run performance details. © nextpit The app lets you compare performance across runs, which helped me spot my imbalance—and fix it in just three sessions. © nextpit Both my first and second running form reports showed that I was leaning too much on my right leg. © nextpit But I managed to fix it after that. © nextpit Based on the data collected by the Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro, the algorithm also predicts my expected finish time by the end of the training plan. © nextpit

The Huawei Health app visually highlighted this imbalance using movement sensors in the watch. While I already knew about the problem, seeing it clearly represented in data charts made it feel more real, prompting me to consciously correct it. In my last session, I actively adjusted my running posture, immediately noticing activation in different muscle groups and improved balance during recovery.

Verdict: Are the Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro Training Courses Worth It?

I can’t speak for every training course Huawei offers, but the science and technology behind the running plan are genuinely making me a better runner. The Watch Fit 4 Pro delivers a smart, evidence-based approach to training—less guesswork, more objective feedback, and personalized insights.

Sure, it doesn’t replace having a personal trainer whispering encouragement in your ear, but it gets surprisingly close—at least compared to the wearables I’ve used. (Okay, I haven’t tested that many training plans, but still.)

The Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro isn’t officially available in the U.S., but if you’re in the UK, you can find it for £249.99. In Germany and France, prices start at €279.00. Training plans for the Watch Fit 4 Pro are compatible with both iOS and Android.

Disclosure: This article is part of a paid collaboration with Huawei in Germany. That said, all opinions and assessments—especially regarding the running plan—are entirely our own.