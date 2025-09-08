Roborock Enters the Robot Lawn Mower Market: What's So Special About It?

Roborock is primarily known for its feature-rich robot vacuum cleaners. The manufacturer recently made headlines with the first robot vacuum cleaner with a mechanical arm. Now, the Chinese giant is breaking new ground by making a mark in a new appliance category. In this article, you can read about Roborock's approach and what customers can expect from the company.

RockMow Z1: What Roborock's Flagship Model Cannot Do

The RockMow Z1 is the new flagship model among Roborock's robot lawn mowers. Thanks to an all-wheel drive mechanism and a special steering and suspension system, it can also cope perfectly with large and demanding gardens. It can even handle gradients of up to 80 percent with ease. The technology sports an independent wheel hub and steering motors, making it particularly interesting. As a result, the robot lawn mower not only drives through bends precisely, but also prevents it from slipping down slopes. This is supported by the Dynamic Suspension System, which provides additional stability.

For navigation, the RockMow Z1 combines RTK satellite technology with VSLAM image recognition to measure the garden precisely. The mowing system was designed in a way that it can get within 3 centimeters of the lawn edges.

One of the new robot lawn mowers from Roborock. / © Roborock

RockMow S1 & RockNeo Q1: Robot Lawn Mowers for Medium- and Small-sized Gardens

If you prefer a more compact model, the RockMow S1 is the perfect alternative. This robot lawn mower scored with a particularly simple setup: Thanks to artificial intelligence, the garden's boundaries are automatically recognized, doing away with the need for a boundary wire. Like the flagship model, the S1 also cuts within 3 centimetres of the garden's edge. It also safely maneuvers through passages that are only 70 centimetres wide. Slopes with a gradient of up to 45 degrees are also not a problem. The RockMow S1 was designed for medium-sized gardens and, according to the manufacturer, can cover an area of around 1,000 m² in 24 hours.

The RockNeu Q1 is the entry-level model from Roborock. It offers intelligent mapping and also a 3 cm edge cutting function, as well as the ability to handle slopes with a gradient of up to 45 percent. In short, Roborock's RockMow series promises plenty theoretically. If the robot lawn mowers deliver on what they promised, they could put some serious pressure on the existing competition from Husqvarna, Worx, or Ecovacs.

Roborock has not yet announced when these robot lawn mowers will be launched and how much they will cost.