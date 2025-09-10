Philips Hue: New, Free Function for Almost All Light Sources

Philips Hue has been one of the most popular systems in the field of smart lighting for years now. Intelligent light sources can not only be operated via app or voice control, but can also be flexibly integrated into routines, scenes, and automation. Whether it is having some cozy warm white light for the evening, dynamic color scenes for a party, or adaptable lighting to the rhythm of the day, Hue lamps offer countless possibilities for light customization. At IFA 2025, the manufacturer revealed a huge update that equips 95 percent of all lamps with a new function.

New, Free Function for Almost All Hue Lamps

Philips Hue has introduced MotionAware, a new function that turns lamps into motion sensors. According to Hue, around 95 percent of all Hue lamps (market overview) are compatible with MotionAware, which opens up new possibilities for use in the smart home. For example, you can create an alarm scene around your home if burglars are detected. On this page, you can see which devices are compatible with the new function.

On the left is a GU10 lamp, an E27 lamp in the middle, and an MR16 lamp on the right. / © nextpit

If you want to use MotionAware, you can do so for free. If you want to combine motion areas with Hue Secure, you will need a subscription. Here, you can choose between the basic subscription for $40 per year or the Plus subscription for $99 per year. You will also need the new Philips Hue Bridge Pro, as the "old" Bridge does not offer the required performance. The Pro Bridge supports more than 150 lamps and 50 accessories. Switching to the new Bridge is as simple as Hue offers a practical migration assistant. This transfers all data to the new Bridge Pro that costs $99 a pop.

The new Hue Bridge Pro Smart Lighting Hub from Philips switches from a round plug to USB-C. / © Philips

This is important to know: To use the new function, Hue recommends using at least three lamps to make detection as reliable as possible. You can also adjust the sensitivity of MotionAware in the settings to prevent false alarms from pets, for instance. It already works in a similar manner with the Hue Motion Sensor.