Cheaper Than Expected! Dyson Expands Its Robot Vacuum Portfolio

Dyson wants to get involved in the smart robot vacuum and mopping market. The British manufacturer, which is primarily known for its powerful cordless vacuum cleaners and futuristic designs, is bringing a breath of fresh air to the market with the new Dyson Spot+Scrub Ai. The appliance not only cleans floors thoroughly, but also removes stubborn stains thanks to smart navigation and AI support. We will find out for you whether this is a real competitor to the Chinese giants.

Robot Vacuum Cleaners from Dyson: Always Special

The fact that Dyson also builds robot vacuums is nothing new. The latest model, the Dyson 360 Vis Nav (test), had a unique design and did pretty much everything differently from conventional robot vacuum cleaners. It has a Fluffy brush as its main brush, like Dyson cordless vacuums, and an angular front to get into corners. The navigation is also special: there is an LED ring at the top of the device, which houses a 360-degree camera system for navigation. It does not offer lidar navigation.

The Dyson 360 Vis Nav and the charging dock / © nextpit

During IFA 2025, the manufacturer presented its new robot vacuum cleaner, the Dyson Spot+Scrub Ai. In other words: a robot vacuum with a mopping function.

Dyson Spot+Scrub Ai: What the New Robot Vacuum and Mop Can Do

Curiously, there is no information about the suction power. This is stated in Pascal (Pa). To be honest, I doubt that the new one has the same suction power as the robot hoover test winner. What we do know, however, is that Dyson relies on AI-supported navigation. As with the cordless vacuum cleaners, a green laser helps to detect dirt. The highlight is undoubtedly the wiping function. Finally, there is a Dyson robot vacuum that can also mop!

The new robot vacuum from Dyson / © Dyson

The manufacturer relies on a self-cleaning mopping roller. In principle, this is the technology that some manufacturers already use. It is, so to speak, the biggest trend in robot vacuum cleaners. Ecovacs, Dreame, Mova, and even Narwal rely on this type of wet cleaning. The mopping roller can also move outwards. However, the robot did leave one or two corners unmopped during the demonstration at the press event. So it remains to be seen how the model will perform in our test.

The station of the new robot vacuum / © nextpit / Thomas Kern

Perhaps the biggest surprise is the price. While the Dyson 360 Vis Nav costs over 1,000 euros - despite the lack of a service station - the Spot+Scrub Ai will cost 999 euros. It should be available in stores from December 2025. US prices have not yet been announced.