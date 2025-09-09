Smart Locks: Yale's Affordable Solution Comes with a Catch

Looking for keys can be one of the most annoying things in everyday life — especially in the morning when things are hectic. Yale wants to solve this problem and has launched a compact and affordable smart lock on the market with the Linus L2 Lite. In this article, we reveal what the electronic door lock has to offer and what catch it comes with.

Fast, Compact, and Feature-rich

The L2 Lite has an ingenious operating concept: A short press unlocks from the inside, a long press locks the door automatically after a preset delay that can be adjusted. Anyone entering from outside can rely on the auto-unlock function. This means the door opens automatically as soon as the smartphone is within Bluetooth range. This was a function I raved about with the Nuki Smart Lock Pro (review). The feature is really convenient, especially when you are carrying some shopping or children in your arms.

The Yale Smart Lock has similarities with a Nuki lock. / © Yale

Digital Keys for the Entire Family

Access is managed via the Yale Home app. Family members or guests can enter the house either by invitation or via an optional smart keypad with their own code. Users receive push notifications in real time about who has opened the door. This is handy to find out whether the children have come home safely.

Stress-free Installation

Yale designed the L2 Lite to be compatible with most doors in Europe, so those living across the pond might want to perform their due diligence. There is no need for drilling, nor is the installation a complicated process— even Swiss round profile cylinders are supported. If you want to control the lock remotely, you will need a WLAN bridge. Keyword control is also available thanks to the presence of Matter over Thread, allowing the Yale Smart Lock to be easily integrated into Alexa, Google Home, Apple Home, and Samsung SmartThings.

The only disadvantage of the Smart Lock is the power supply. Yale does not rely on an integrated rechargeable battery, but on actual batteries. For you as a user, this means having to buy new batteries every six months. This is a shame, because the price of the Smart Lock is just €139, with no word on pricing in the US yet. However, the price increases over time as you replace its batteries. The Aqara U200 Lite (review), which is sold at a similar price point, does this better. The Yale Linus Smart Lock L2 Lite will be available in stores from December 3rd.