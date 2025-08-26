Samsung was initially expected to launch new flagship Galaxy tablets in the coming weeks, but it appears the company had another surprise up its sleeve. It just made the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite official, a lower mid-range Android tablet that packs high-end features like S Pen support , water resistance, and long-term software updates—all at a compelling price.

The new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite serves as the budget model alongside the Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 Plus/Tab S10 Ultra (review). It shares several features with those pricier slabs, but overall, it feels more like a rebadged version of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE duo (review) based on its specs and design.

S Pen and Water Resistance at a Lower Price Point

Design-wise, you get the same sleek aluminum build with a flat, minimalist back panel housing a single 8MP rear camera capable of 1080p video. The front camera comes in at 5MP, both are slight downgrades from the Tab S9 FE duo. While the tablet does offer some protection, it’s limited to IP42, rather than full waterproofing like IP67. Both tablets are nearly identical in weight and dimensions, measuring 1.16 pounds and 0.26 inches thick.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Lite has a 10.9-inch TFT display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, 600 nits peak brightness, and S Pen compatibility. / © Samsung

The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite features a familiar 10.9-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. However, it uses a TFT panel instead of LCD. To make up for that, Samsung includes an S Pen in the box, so stylus fans won’t need to shell out extra, which can easily add another $100. You also get handwriting assist and a math solver to take full advantage of the pen.

Up to 7 Years of Android OS Upgrades

The tablet is powered by the Exynos 1380 SoC, a chip found in Samsung’s mid-range devices from over two years ago. It’s still capable, but may show signs of stuttering unless Samsung has added software optimizations. Speaking of software, it runs One UI 7 based on Android 15 and surprisingly comes with seven years of OS and security updates, matching the Galaxy Tab S10 FE.

Storage options include 128GB with 6GB of RAM, and 256GB with 8GB of RAM. The battery remains unchanged at 8,000mAh, rated for up to 16 hours of continuous video playback. Charging speed has been reduced to 25W from the previous 45W.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Availability and Pricing

The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite will be available in Gray, Silver, and Coral Red. It’s compatible with Galaxy Book Cover and Cover Keyboard accessories, making it a viable laptop alternative.

U.S. pricing remains a mystery, but based on European listings, the tablet is priced at €400 (around $470 USD). Factoring in regional taxes, it could land closer to $400 or less in the U.S., making it roughly $100 cheaper than the Galaxy Tab S10 FE. The device hits U.S. stores on September 4, and rolls out globally on September 5.

Are you in the market for a budget or mid-range tablet? What do you think of the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite—does it hit the sweet spot for price and features? Share with us your answers in the comments.