Google’s new Pixel 10 (Pro) smartphones are turning heads with powerful features and a sleek design. But beyond the positive upgrades, early users are reporting troubling glitches. Some of these flaws are especially alarming, with one in particular raising serious safety concerns.

Pixel devices have a history of emergency call issues, especially when dialing 911. The Pixel 6 series was affected by a bug that prevented emergency calls when the Microsoft Teams app was installed but not signed in. The Pixel 7 also faced complaints, mostly tied to poor cellular signal.

More recently, Reddit users reported that last year’s Pixel 9 Pro XL (review) occasionally failed to connect with emergency services. Now it appears the Pixel 10 may be continuing this troubling pattern.

Google Pixel 10 May Be Affected by 911 Call Failures

One Reddit user shared a disturbing experience with the Pixel 10 Pro XL (review). According to the post, the device failed to connect to 911 during an emergency. The call seemed to go through, but the audio was garbled, with static screeches and faint, jumbled words from the dispatcher. "It was like trying to talk to aliens through a broken modem," the user wrote.

Even more concerning, the user tried calling 911 four times using the Pixel 10 Pro XL, but none of the attempts were successful. Calls to other numbers worked normally, suggesting the issue is specific to emergency dialing.

Eventually, the user switched to a Pixel 7, which connected to 911 immediately from the same location and carrier. This points to a potential device-specific flaw in the Pixel 10.

It's unknown if the emergency call bug in the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro is related to hardware or software. Google is yet to confirm or address the cases. / © Timo Brauer / nextpit

The issue may not be isolated. In the same Reddit thread, another user reported similar problems with their Pixel 10, raising concerns that more devices could be affected. Some users may not be aware of the issue simply because they haven’t tried calling emergency services.

At this point, it is unclear whether the problem is caused by software or hardware. If it is software-related, Google may be able to push a fix. If it is tied to hardware, the solution could be more complicated.

Other Google Pixel 10 Issues Surface

Beyond the 911 bug, the Pixel 10 launch has not been entirely smooth. Some users have reported a "snow screen" issue, where part of the display turns grainy white and becomes unresponsive. Google has acknowledged the problem and released a fix as part of the September Pixel drop.

There have also been complaints about wireless charging. Some Pixel 10 units are experiencing inconsistent charging behavior, with the new magnetic profile failing to charge or working only intermittently.

Users are hoping Google will provide more details and a clear fix for these problems, especially the emergency call bug, which demands urgent attention.

Are you using a Pixel 10 or Pixel 10 Pro? How has your experience been so far? Share your story in the comments.