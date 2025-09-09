Sony launched the Xperia 1 VII in June this year, but the Xperia 10 VII was notably absent from the lineup. It appears the Japanese brand is planning a separate unveiling for its next mid-range device , which could happen soon as the phone continues to surface online. The latest leak reveals a radical new design and confirms key specifications.

The Xperia 10 VII (or Mark 7) is long overdue as a successor to the Xperia 10 VI, which launched in May last year. With over a year of silence, the device has remained in the rumor mill with no confirmed launch window. Despite that, fresh leaks suggest the extended gap may result in meaningful upgrades.

Bold New Look

As spotted by outlet Sumaho Digest from a listing of a Hong Kong retailer, the Xperia 10 VII sports a redesigned chassis, particularly on the back panel. The dual camera setup now sits on a horizontal, elliptical camera island, which marks a major departure from the vertical module seen on the Xperia 10 VI.

While it’s unclear how much the sensors have improved, the listing reveals a new 50 MP primary camera paired with a 12 MP ultrawide lens, up from the previous 48 MP and 8 MP snappers. The Sony logo has also been repositioned onto the camera island, adjacent to the lenses. The front camera remains an 8 MP unit, though we hope Sony introduces some software optimizations.

A Possible Dedicated Camera Shutter?

The device retains the boxy shape of its predecessor, with slightly rounded corners. A new color option called Pine Stone Green adds a fresh touch. Most physical elements remain unchanged, including the side-mounted fingerprint sensor and volume keys. However, a small new button appears below the scanner, sparking speculation that it could be a dedicated camera shutter.

Sony's new Xperia 10 VII features an overhauled back panel with a new camera island. / © xtramallhk/Sumaho Digest

The front design remains a mystery. It’s unclear whether Sony will stick with thick bezels or finally adopt a punch-hole layout. As for the display, the listing confirms a 6.1-inch OLED panel with FHD+ resolution, positioning the phone as one of the more compact mid-range options. The chassis is slightly wider and thinner, while the weight holds steady at 169 grams.

Upgraded Processor

Under the hood, the Xperia 10 VII is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC. While not the most exciting mid-range chip, it’s a solid upgrade from the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1. The device is paired with 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of onboard storage, and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Importantly, Sony is keeping the microSD card slot, allowing up to 2 TB of expandable storage—a feature that’s increasingly rare in mid-range phones.

Interestingly, the device is listed as out of stock despite not being officially launched, suggesting that Sony could announce it any time soon. Expect a quieter rollout compared to the flagship Xperia 1 VII.

The Xperia 10 VI launched at $399 (€399) last year. Hopefully, Sony maintains a similar price point to keep the new model competitive in the mid-range segment.

Affiliate offer Sony Xperia 10 VI

Would you consider picking one up once it hits the market? Share your thoughts in the comments.