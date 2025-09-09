In Theaters Soon: This Sequel Should Never Have Happened

Twelve years ago, a film based on a bestselling historical novel was released in cinemas. Thanks to its great success, a film adaptation of the second book seemed obvious. Now the first trailer is finally here. However, the sequel is completely different from what fans would have liked.

The US bestselling author Noah Gordon hit the big time with his "Cole Family" cycle. The first two books in particular, "The Physician" and "Shaman", are extremely popular. On Audible, for example, the rating of the first title is 4.7 out of 5 stars (6,075 ratings) and that of the second novel is 4.6 stars (2,018 ratings). The first work was already made into a film in 2013. And now the first trailer for the sequel is finally here - along with a big surprise because the plot has absolutely nothing to do with the second book.

"The Physician II" - With a Fictitious Plot

A spoiler warning at this point: at the end of the first book, Robert Jeremy Cole returns to London. There, however, he encounters an insurmountable obstacle in the form of the arrogant ignorance of the medical profession. So he travels on to Scotland, where he finds happiness with his family. End. The follow-up novel is set in the 19th century and deals with the descendants of the great physician. However, none of this takes place in the second movie.

Instead, to the regret of book fans, the second Physician film takes place in London, roughly where the first film ends. In order for this to work, the screenwriters obviously had to invent most of the plot. So anyone hoping for an adaptation of the second novel will be disappointed. But what exactly is the new movie about?

Plot of the Second Physician Movie

After arriving in London, Robert Cole (played by Tom Payne) does everything he can to share his medical knowledge. Just like in the first book, however, he initially falls on deaf ears. At least until his knowledge helps to heal the king, from then on, his word carries weight. But at the same time, the number of his enemies grows.

As with the first movie, Philipp Stölzl is in the director's chair. However, Tom Payne is joined on screen by some other familiar faces. Mostly known from the series "Game of Thrones", mind you. These include Liam Cunningham (Davos Seaworth), Aidan Gillen (Petyr Baelish), and Owen Teale (Alliser Thorne).

Soon in theaters

With a budget of around 32 million US dollars and a box office of around 57 million US dollars, "The Physician", which was released in 2013, can certainly be considered a financial success. And this even though the film was a German production. Whether the sequel will also be a financial success despite its fictitious plot will be revealed on December 25 when the film hits the big screen.