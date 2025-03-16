Jackery's rugged portable power stations are now on sale ahead of spring break! If you're planning an outdoor trip, you might want to grab the Jackery Explorer 1000 V2, now available for $449 (down from $799). This deal includes a straight $300 discount plus a $50 coupon, saving you a total of $350—43% off the usual price.

This marks the second-best price for the Explorer 1000 V2, with its lowest-ever price being $399 last year, but that was a limited one-time sale.

Affiliate offer Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 Save $350 on the Jackery Explorer 1000 V2 via combined discount and coupon from Amazon.

Why should you buy the Jackery Explorer 1000 V2?

The Jackery Explorer 1000 V2, with its 1 kWh capacity, is designed for campers and outdoor adventurers. It stands out as one of the lightest options in its class, weighing just 23.8 lbs (10.8 kg) and measuring 12.87 x 8.82 x 9.72 inches (327 x 224 x 247 mm). Plus, it's built to be shockproof and fire-resistant, similar to the Explorer 1000 Pro (review), making it durable enough to withstand accidental drops.

Despite its portable size, the Explorer 1000 V2 is also a reliable emergency power source for home use. It features built-in 20 ms UPS (uninterruptible power supply) support and a 1,500 W output (3,000 W surge), enough to power high-consumption appliances like microwaves, hand drills, and other household devices. It also includes multiple USB ports, three AC sockets, a DC car socket, and a built-in LED light for added convenience.

Jackery's Explorer 1000 V2 (Europe) features two full-sized AC sockets and multiple USB ports with fast-charging support. / © nextpit

With its 1,058 Wh battery, this power station can charge a laptop or MacBook Air more than a dozen times or keep a Wi-Fi router running for an entire week without interruption. Plus, it uses an LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery, ensuring a longer lifespan; it retains 70% of its health even after 4,000 cycles.

Charging is also hassle-free, thanks to its fast and bifacial charging capabilities. When plugged into the mains, it can recharge in just an hour using the emergency mode in the EcoFlow mobile app. The bifacial charging feature allows it to draw power from both solar panels and mains simultaneously, resulting in even faster charging times.

Are you planning to buy the Jackery Explorer 1000 V2? How would you use it? Let us know in the comments!