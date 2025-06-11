Android 16 Unveiled: More Control, Less Chaos

Notifications on most Android smartphones tend to be pure chaos. While Apple has worked with a well-thought-out structure for its notifications for years, there have been few ways to efficiently organize the flood of app notifications on Android. This is now set to fundamentally change with Android 16.

Notifications - finally grouped in an intelligent manner

Until now, app developers have had the power to decide whether they want their applications to group messages together or not. Some apps, such as Gmail, already do this: chats appear grouped and remain clearly organized. With Android 16, this mechanism will become standard for all apps, regardless of whether developers have implemented this function or not. What does this mean for users? All notifications from an app are displayed as a single notification that can be expanded with a swipe gesture. This gives you a complete overview without having to constantly search your notification field.

Live notifications: Status updates without spam

Google also copied another function from Apple when it comes to live notifications. Instead of bombarding you with new messages constantly, Android 16 introduced live notifications. If you made a food order, hailed a cab, or are waiting for a flight, you no longer have to deal with dozens of individual notifications. Instead, you can follow the progress via a constantly updated notification that keeps you on the ball at all times. One tap is all it takes to see how far along your order is or when your vehicle will arrive.

This is what the live notifications in Android 16 look like. / © Google

Security and hardware support: Additional features

In addition to the long-awaited improvements to the notification system, Android 16 also includes other new features. Advanced Protection Mode, in particular, raises the security standards: Devices with sensitive data will benefit from enhanced protection mechanisms against external attacks. Support for hearing aids has also been improved, with both being useful enhancements for users with special requirements.

Who will receive the update?

As usual, Pixel users have the first-mover advantage: devices from the Pixel 6 onwards will receive Android 16 immediately. Other manufacturers will roll out the update in the coming weeks and months based on their own timeline. In contrast to previous releases, Android 16 is a rather minor update and will be released much earlier than usual. Google intends to release two software updates per year in the future. Android 16.1 is due in the fourth quarter and will finally tidy up the quick settings. While Samsung has long offered more efficient layouts, Google has some catching up to do here. In the future, you can adjust the icon size to suit your needs and have up to eight shortcuts on your display instead of four currently.