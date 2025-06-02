If you're a Nintendo fan, you know that June 5 is the release date for the Nintendo Switch 2 in France. If you're a Nintendo fan, you know that the Switch 2 will cost 469.99 euros. If you're a Nintendo fan, you know that certain games, like Mario Kart World, will cost 90 euros. And if, after that, you're still a Nintendo fan, this list of all the games available at the handheld's launch will come in handy.

Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza are just the tip of the Switch 2 release schedule. These games are titles exclusive to the Switch 2. But there are also all the games from third-party publishers that have already been released on consoles and/or PC, as well as Switch 1 games that have been upgraded.

Nintendo Switch 2 Games Available at Launch

We're talking here about "first-party" games. These games are exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2 and have been developed specifically for this console. The list is not very long at the moment. But other games will be arriving this summer and at the end of the year, such as Donkey Kong Bananza, scheduled for July 17, and new titles such as Pokémon Legends Z-A and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.

Nintendo charges different prices depending on whether you buy the physical or digital version. Nintendo games with cartridges in boxes are more expensive than digital versions purchased via the eShop.

Another Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive is access to GameCube games in the Nintendo Classics virtual catalog. A subscription to Nintendo Switch Online + an additional pack is required to benefit from this.

Release date Physical price (cartridge) Digital price (eshop) Mario Kart World 05.06.2025 89,99€ 79,99€ Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour 05.06.2025 - 9,99€ Nintendo Classics - GameCube: F-Zero GX, Soul Calibur 2, The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker 05.06.2025 - 39.99€ (annual subscription)

Switch 2 Ports Available at Launch

These games come from third-party publishers and have already been released on other platforms such as the PS5, Xbox Series X/S or PC. The list is logically more exhaustive, and the games are generally less expensive than Nintendo exclusives.

Nintendo's official website is very confusing when it comes to pricing. Nintendo does not reliably specify for each of the games listed below whether they will be available in a physical version or not.

And here again, many other ports are planned for the weeks and months to come. Elden Ring, Hades II, and Borderlands 4 are among the most notable.

Release date Price Arcade Archives 2 Ridge Racer 05.06.2025 16,99€ Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster 05.06.2025 39,99€ Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition 05.06.2025 69,99€ Deltarune 05.06.2025 23,99€ Fast Fusion 05.06.2025 14,99€ Fortnite 05.06.2025 Free Hitman World of Assassination 05.06.2025 59,99€ Hogwarts Legacy 05.06.2025 59,99€ Nobunaga's Ambition Awakening 05.06.2025 69,99€ Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S 05.06.2025 39,99€ Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma 05.06.2025 69,99€ Sonic x Shadow Generations 05.06.2025 49,99€ Split Fiction 05.06.2025 49,99€ Street Fighter 6 Years 1-2 Fighters Edition 05.06.2025 59,99€ Suikoden I & II HD Remaster 05.06.2025 49,99€ Survival Kids 05.06.2025 49,99€ Yakuza 0 Director's Cut 05.06.2025 49,99€

Switch Game Upgrades Available at Launch

Nintendo Switch 2 is backward compatible with many games from the original Switch. For some of these games, Nintendo is offering "upgrades" to optimize them for the Switch 2.

These upgrades are not free. They cost less than the price of the full game, but you must own a copy of the game on Switch 1. If you don't, you can buy the full game in its Nintendo Switch 2 Edition. This contains the base game released on Switch 1, plus the upgrade pack for Switch 2.

75% of the more than 15,000 Switch 1 games can run on Switch 2 / © Nintendo

For the time being, only the last two Zelda games will benefit from an upgrade at Switch 2 launch. But Super Mario Party Jamboree will do so on July 24, 2025, followed by Kirby and the Forgotten World a month later, on August 28.

Release date Full game price Upgrade price The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 05.06.2025 79,99€ 9,99€ The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom 05.06.2025 79,99€ 9,99€

