With the moto g86 5G, moto g56 5G, and moto g86 power 5G, Motorola is launching a new generation of smartphones designed to take on the classics in the mid-range: Samsung, in particular, dominates here with its Galaxy A series.

Motorola moto g86 5G

The moto g86 5G offers a 6.7-inch Super HD POLED display - the brightest in its class, according to Motorola. As before, the colors of the housing are sourced from Pantone, and the back features a "Soft Luxe Texture." The 50 MP camera, featuring the Sony LYTIA 600 sensor, should ensure razor-sharp photos, even in low-light conditions. It is supported by OIS, i.e., image stabilization via hardware, and image enhancement via Moto AI. A 32 MP front camera with quad-pixel technology is available for selfies.

With Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res audio, and a 120 Hz refresh rate, the features are also nothing to sneeze at. According to Motorola, the battery is expected to last up to 41 hours and, if needed, provide enough power for a full day in just 30 minutes using TurboPower. The entire device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300, and the package is now available for purchase in four colors for just under 300 euros.

Motorola Moto-G series 2025 / © Motorola

The Cheaper Alternative: The Motorola moto g56 5G

At 250 euros cheaper than the moto g86 5G, the moto g56 5G aims to appeal to more frugal consumers. The device is IP68 and IP69 certified, and is said to offer a soft, non-slip finish and an extra drop-proof display. According to Motorola, the 6.72-inch Full HD+ display remains visible even in sunlight. The 50 MP camera, featuring an ultra-wide angle and macro capabilities, is identical to that of its big brother and is also based on the Sony sensor. With the Dimensity 7060, however, Motorola has taken a step back in terms of processor performance. However, you also get RAM Boost and up to 256 GB of memory. Thanks to the 5,200 mAh battery, Motorola claims up to 40 hours of use are possible.

Motorola Moto G series 2025 / © Motorola

moto g86 power 5G: The "Flagship" Among the Low-Cost Smartphones

Motorola also focuses on durability with the moto g86 power 5G: MIL-STD-810H certification, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, IP68 and IP69 speak for themselves. The 6.67-inch pOLED display with super HD resolution and 4,500 nits peak brightness should remain easy to use even in wet conditions. However, the real highlight is hidden in the battery: 53 hours of battery life - that is Motorola's confident claim for the g86 power 5G. This is achieved with a whopping 6,720 mAh capacity. The battery is also equipped with a 30-watt charging speed. The rest of the equipment is similar to the "normal" moto g86 5G, almost down to the last detail. The most expensive of the three new models starts at just under € 330 and is offered exclusively on Motorola.de, featuring three special colors.

We also reviewed the Galaxy A56. You can read about it here!

Do you think Motorola has hit the jackpot? The smartphones offer a lot for the money, but is that enough to pose a threat to Xiaomi, Samsung, and the like? Let me know in the comments below the article!