The user and fan base for Google's Pixel devices has continued to grow over the years, making Pixel launches among the most anticipated major announcements. There appears to be a shift in the company's strategy with the upcoming Pixel 10 series, with the flagship expected to arrive early.

Interestingly, Google has now started sending invites to Pixel Superfans members for an upcoming pre-launch event in London on June 27th. This event is typically attended by select retailers and press, but with the extended invitation, the company is also choosing 25 fans to be part of the event.

Those who receive an invitation will need to answer a questionnaire to be included in the selection process.

Google sends out Pixel Superfans members' invitation for a chance to get a sneak peek of the Pixel 10 / © Google Pixel Superfans / Android Authority

What's more intriguing are the details in the invite. Among the highlighted details is a line about having "hands-on with pre-release devices and features," giving a strong hint that this could be related to the unannounced Pixel 10, though nothing is confirmed at the moment.

However, it's worth remembering that the Pixel 9 only debuted in August 2024, which already marked an accelerated launch from the previous Pixel 8. Hence, the rescheduled Pixel pre-launch for this year is somewhat of a surprise.

With that said, it is still possible that Google might choose to fully announce the Pixel 10 in July or August, despite holding this sneak peek for retailers and fans at an earlier window.

Why Google Could Accelerate the Pixel 10 Release

Regardless, there seems to be a significant stir in Google's 2025 Pixel strategy, evident with the early announcement of the Pixel 9a (review) as well as the Android 16 release now scheduled to hit Pixel devices in June.

Additionally, this new timetable may somewhat cut the spotlight from the Galaxy S25 and the more recent Galaxy S25 Edge (review). However, it could also position Google more favorably against Apple's iPhone 17, which is expected to maintain its fall release schedule.

As for the Pixel 10, leaks suggest that the standard and Pro models may largely retain the squared-off slab look of the Pixel 9, especially on the camera island. However, there might be fresh colorways launching. There's no solid information on the imaging yet, but this points to the majority of the sensors being carried over.

The bigger change is expected under the hood with the new 3nm Tensor G5 SoC, which is anticipated to be manufactured by TSMC, a shift from Samsung. Likewise, the new Pixel could also debut with enhanced AI-powered features.

Do you think Google will release the Pixel 10 earlier? What's your prediction? Share your answers in the comments below.