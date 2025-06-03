Hot topics

Nothing Phone (3) Might Be a Flagship That’s Easier on Your Wallet

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
nextpit Nothing Phone 2
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

Nothing has confirmed its plans to launch the Phone (3) next month. While we should see official teasers very soon, in the company's usual style, this doesn't mean the leaks will stop. A new report has emerged, highlighting the possible price of the Phone (3), and depending on its specifications, the device might indeed be a worthy flagship killer in the making.

Last month, Nothing's CEO and founder Carl Pei stated that its Nothing phone range would see a price shake-up, hinting that their upcoming flagship phone could cost around £800 or north of $1,100 USD, seemingly referring to the Phone (3). This figure notably came as a shock to many fans, given the current Phone (2) costs about $600, making Pei's suggested price nearly double.

Nothing Phone (3) Could Undercut Flagship Rivals

However, there seems to be some relief for those anticipating the Nothing Phone (3), as a new leak from prolific leaker Mystery Lupin contradicts Pei's earlier hint. According to this leak, the next Nothing smartphone will retail for $799 for the base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, while the higher variant will cost an additional $100, at $899.

This leaked pricing stands in contrast to what Pei suggested. Nevertheless, this new price point would be more realistic if Nothing indeed intends to position the Phone (3) at a lower barrier for flagship devices. Namely, it would sit in the league of Samsung's Galaxy S24 FE and the OnePlus 13 (review), making it interesting to see how the Phone (3) will fare at this price point.

Nothing Phone (2) Review
Nothing's Phone (3) is rumored to ditch the Glyph LED lighting in favor of a dot-matrix display. / © nextpit

Nothing has hinted that the Phone (3) will be a proper flagship in many aspects, surpassing its predecessor. This could mean the handset will get the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, a significant upgrade from the Phone (2)'s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. If this materializes, the device could notably undercut the OnePlus 13 while being on par with the Galaxy S25 (review).

Fact Check Correction: The original text stated Nothing would 'ditch the Glyph interface.' This is incorrect based on recent official teasers from Nothing. Carl Pei and official videos have confirmed that the Glyph interface will remain and evolve on the Phone (3). Therefore, the subsequent speculation about copying Asus ROG Phones' back panel is also likely incorrect if the Glyph is staying.

Additionally, the leak on X mentioned that the phone will be available in black and white color options. It also details Nothing's first over-ear headphones, called Headphone (1), which will reportedly retail for $299 and is expected to arrive in the fall of this year.

Are you planning to upgrade to Nothing's next-gen Phone, knowing its potential price? What other features do you want to see from it? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Source: X/u/MysteryLupin

 The best gaming monitors at a glance

  Best gaming monitor up to $400 Best gaming monitor up to $600 Best gaming monitor up to $800 Best gaming monitor up to $1,000 Best gaming monitor for consoles
Model
LG UltraGear 27GP850P-B
ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQ
BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U
Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM
Gigabyte M32U
Image LG Ultragear 27GP850P - product image Asus ROG Strix XG27AQ - product image BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U - product image Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM - product image Gigabyte M32U - product image
Offers
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing