Nothing has confirmed its plans to launch the Phone (3) next month. While we should see official teasers very soon, in the company's usual style, this doesn't mean the leaks will stop. A new report has emerged, highlighting the possible price of the Phone (3), and depending on its specifications, the device might indeed be a worthy flagship killer in the making.

Last month, Nothing's CEO and founder Carl Pei stated that its Nothing phone range would see a price shake-up, hinting that their upcoming flagship phone could cost around £800 or north of $1,100 USD, seemingly referring to the Phone (3). This figure notably came as a shock to many fans, given the current Phone (2) costs about $600, making Pei's suggested price nearly double.

Nothing Phone (3) Could Undercut Flagship Rivals

However, there seems to be some relief for those anticipating the Nothing Phone (3), as a new leak from prolific leaker Mystery Lupin contradicts Pei's earlier hint. According to this leak, the next Nothing smartphone will retail for $799 for the base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, while the higher variant will cost an additional $100, at $899.

This leaked pricing stands in contrast to what Pei suggested. Nevertheless, this new price point would be more realistic if Nothing indeed intends to position the Phone (3) at a lower barrier for flagship devices. Namely, it would sit in the league of Samsung's Galaxy S24 FE and the OnePlus 13 (review), making it interesting to see how the Phone (3) will fare at this price point.

Nothing's Phone (3) is rumored to ditch the Glyph LED lighting in favor of a dot-matrix display. / © nextpit

Nothing has hinted that the Phone (3) will be a proper flagship in many aspects, surpassing its predecessor. This could mean the handset will get the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, a significant upgrade from the Phone (2)'s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. If this materializes, the device could notably undercut the OnePlus 13 while being on par with the Galaxy S25 (review).

Fact Check Correction: The original text stated Nothing would 'ditch the Glyph interface.' This is incorrect based on recent official teasers from Nothing. Carl Pei and official videos have confirmed that the Glyph interface will remain and evolve on the Phone (3). Therefore, the subsequent speculation about copying Asus ROG Phones' back panel is also likely incorrect if the Glyph is staying.

Additionally, the leak on X mentioned that the phone will be available in black and white color options. It also details Nothing's first over-ear headphones, called Headphone (1), which will reportedly retail for $299 and is expected to arrive in the fall of this year.

Affiliate offer Nothing Phone (3a)

Are you planning to upgrade to Nothing's next-gen Phone, knowing its potential price? What other features do you want to see from it? Share your thoughts in the comments.