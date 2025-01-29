Is Your Phone Getting Android 15? Here’s the Latest List
Read in other languages:
In 2025, Android 15 is making its way to even more devices. Wondering when your smartphone or tablet will get the update? We’ve compiled a complete list of release dates and compatible devices from Google, Samsung, Motorola, OnePlus, Nothing, and more—so you can stay ahead of the curve.
Update Note: As of January 2025, manufacturers including Samsung, HMD, Motorola, Oppo, and Sony have expanded their Android 15 rollout to more devices. Below, you'll find the latest updates, organized by brand.
If you're using a Google Pixel device from the Pixel 6 series or newer—including the Pixel Tablet—your device is already running the latest official Android 15 update. Check out the full list of Pixel devices powered by Android 15 below.
- Google Pixel 6
- Google Pixel 6 Pro
- Google Pixel 6a
- Google Pixel 7
- Google Pixel 7 Pro
- Google Pixel 7a
- Google Pixel 8
- Google Pixel 8 Pro
- Google Pixel Fold
- Google Pixel 9
- Google Pixel 9 Pro
- Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
- Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Samsung
Samsung has been making good on its promise to improve software support for its devices. The South Korean tech giant now follows a clear update policy, giving customers transparency on how long their phones will receive security updates.
However, the rollout of the Android 15 update is taking longer than expected. With the Galaxy S25 unveiling, Samsung confirmed that One UI 7 will debut on the Galaxy S25 series first. But what about other models? While Samsung hasn’t provided exact dates or a full device list, we can predict which Galaxy smartphones and tablets will get the update based on its software policy.
Galaxy phones promised to receive Android 15:
- Samsung Galaxy A05
- Samsung Galaxy A05s
- Samsung Galaxy A14
- Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A15
- Samsung Galaxy A15 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A24
- Samsung Galaxy A25
- Samsung Galaxy A33
- Samsung Galaxy A34
- Samsung Galaxy A35
- Samsung Galaxy A53
- Samsung Galaxy A54
- Samsung Galaxy A55
- Samsung Galaxy A73
- Samsung Galaxy S21
- Samsung Galaxy S21+
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
- Samsung Galaxy S22
- Samsung Galaxy S22+
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S23
- Samsung Galaxy S23+
- Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S24
- Samsung Galaxy S24+
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S24 FE
- Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro
- Samsung Galaxy XCover 7
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Xiaomi
Xiaomi introduced HyperOS 2.0, based on Android 15, alongside the launch of the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro on October 2024. Following the Chinese release, the company also confirmed the global rollout schedule for Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco devices.
The update first landed on the Xiaomi Mi Mix Flip, Xiaomi 14T, 14T Pro, 14, 14 Ultra, and 13T Pro in November. Alongside these flagships, the Redmi Note 13 series, Poco X6 (Pro), Poco F6 Pro, and Poco M6 Pro also received the update in the same month.
The rollout continued in December, reaching devices like the Xiaomi Pad 6, 13T series, 13, 12T, 12 Pro, 12, and select Redmi and Poco smartphones and tablets. More devices are set to receive HyperOS 2.0 throughout 2025.
Xiaomi devices getting HyperOS 2:
- Xiaomi 13
- Xiaomi 13 Pro
- Xiaomi 13T Pro
- Xiaomi 14
- Xiaomi 14 Ultra
- Xiaomi 14T
- Xiaomi 14T Pro
- Xiaomi MIX Flip
- Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro 12.4
- Xiaomi Poco C65
- Xiaomi Poco F6 Pro
- Xiaomi Poco M6
- Xiaomi Poco M6 Pro 5G
- Xiaomi Poco Pad
- Xiaomi Poco X6
- Xiaomi Poco X6 Pro
- Xiaomi Redmi 12
- Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G
- Xiaomi Redmi 13
- Xiaomi Redmi 13C
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 12
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 13
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 5G
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G
- Xiaomi Redmi Pad Pro 5G
Xiaomi devices promised to get HyperOS 2:
- Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
- Xiaomi 12
- Xiaomi 12 Pro
- Xiaomi 12T
- Xiaomi 12T Pro
- Xiaomi 13 Lite
- Xiaomi 13 Ultra
- Xiaomi 13T
- Xiaomi Mi 11
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
- Xiaomi Pad 6
- Xiaomi Poco C75
- Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
- Xiaomi Poco F5
- Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro
- Xiaomi Poco F6
- Xiaomi Poco X4 GT
- Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro 5G
- Xiaomi Redmi 13C 5G
- Xiaomi Redmi K50i
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 12S
- Xiaomi Redmi Pad Pro
- Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE
- Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE 8.7
- Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE 8.7 4G
OnePlus
OnePlus has stepped up its game, matching Samsung’s flagship software update policy—and even outpacing it with the Android 15 rollout. By November, OnePlus 12 and 12R received the stable OxygenOS 15 update, based on Android 15. Meanwhile, the newly launched OnePlus 13 (review) and 13R (review) came with Android 15 straight out of the box. OnePlus has also ensured that the OnePlus Pad is among the first tablets to get the upgrade.
OnePlus phones updating to Android 15:
- OnePlus 11 5G
- OnePlus 11R 5G
- OnePlus 12
- OnePlus 12R
- OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G
- OnePlus Open
- OnePlus Pad
- OnePlus Pad 2
OnePlus phones expected to receive Android 15:
- OnePlus 10 Pro 5G
- OnePlus 10R 5G
- OnePlus 10T 5G
- OnePlus Nord 3 5G
- OnePlus Nord 4
- OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G
- OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G / OnePlus N30 SE
- OnePlus Nord CE 4
Oppo
OnePlus’ sister brand, Oppo, has also revealed its Android 15 rollout roadmap for global devices. As expected, the update is called ColorOS 15, sharing its core foundation with OnePlus' OxygenOS 15 while bringing Oppo’s signature UI refinements.
ColorOS 15 supports a wide range of Oppo smartphones and tablets, but the first wave of updates included the Find N3, Find N3 Flip, and Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G. In December, more devices joined the list, including the Reno 12 and Reno 11 series. Now, in 2025, the update is reaching the Find X5, Find X5 Pro, and Oppo Reno10+ Pro. Meanwhile, the Oppo Find X8 series launched with Android 15 out of the box.
Oppo phones updating to Android 15:
- Oppo A3 5G
- Oppo A3 Pro 5G
- Oppo A3x 5G
- Oppo A60 5G
- Oppo A80 5G
- Oppo F23 5G
- Oppo F25 Pro 5G
- Oppo F27 5G
- Oppo Find N2
- Oppo Find N2 Flip
- Oppo Find N3
- Oppo Find N3 Flip
- Oppo Find X5
- Oppo Find X5 Pro
- Oppo Find X6
- Oppo Find X6 Pro
- Oppo Find X7
- Oppo Find X7 Ultra
- Oppo K12x 5G
- Oppo Pad 2
- Oppo Pad 3 Pro
- Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G
- Oppo Reno 11 5G
- Oppo Reno 11 F 5G
- Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G
- Oppo Reno 12 5G
- Oppo Reno 12 F 5G
- Oppo Reno 12 FS
- Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G
Oppo and Reno devices confirmed to get Android 15:
- Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G
- Oppo Reno 8T
- Oppo Reno 8T 5G
- Oppo Reno 10 5G
- Oppo Reno 11 FS
- Oppo Reno 11A
- Oppo Reno 12 F
- Oppo Reno 12 F5 5G
Sony
Despite its compact phone lineup, Sony has been slow to roll out the Android 15 update. The company remains vague about its official update policy, leaving Xperia users with little clarity on timelines. However, in 2025, more Xperia devices are finally getting the update, including the mid-range Xperia 10 V.
Sony Xperia phones updating to Android 15:
- Sony Xperia 1 VI
- Sony Xperia 1 V
- Sony Xperia 5 V
- Sony Xperia 10 V
Sony Xperia phones expected to receive Android 15:
- Sony Xperia 1 IV
- Sony Xperia 5 IV
- Sony Xperia 10 VI
- Sony Xperia Pro-I
Asus
The Taiwanese company's Android commitment was briefly questioned in 2023, with rumors about a possible end of the Zenfone line quickly denied by Asus. Its small flagship lineup and short update policy—traditionally only two Android upgrades—makes for a very short list of Zenfone and ROG Phones receiving the Android 15 update:
- Asus ROG Phone 7
- Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate
- Asus ROG Phone 8
- Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro
- Asus Zenfone 10
- Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra
Motorola
Motorola has yet to reveal a full list of devices getting the Android 15 update. However, its official website hints at potential candidates, including several Moto G mid-range models and the latest Motorola Razr flip phones.
Meanwhile, the rollout is expanding, with the Edge 50 and Edge 50 Neo receiving the stable Android 15 update in January. More Motorola devices are expected to follow soon.
Motorola phones receiving the stable Android 15:
- Motorola Edge 50 Ultra
- Motorola Edge 50 Pro
- Motorola Edge 50
- Motorola Edge 50 Neo
- Motorola Edge 40 (Beta)
Motorola phones expected to be updated to Android 15:
- Moto G 5G (2024)
- Moto G Power 5G (2024)
- Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)
- Moto G34 (5G)
- Moto G35
- Moto G45
- Moto G55
- Moto G75
- Moto G85
- Motorola Edge (2023)
- Motorola Edge+ (2023)
- Motorola Edge (2024)
- Motorola Edge 40 Pro
- Motorola Edge 50 Fusion
- Motorola Razr (2023) / Razr 40
- Motorola Razr+ (2023) / Razr 40 Ultra
- Motorola Razr (2024) / Razr 50
- Motorola Razr+ (2024) / Razr 50 Ultra
Nothing
With a small product line-up, it is no surprise that Nothing was one of the first brands to finish their Android 15 rollout. The company is now distributing the Nothing OS 3.0 update to its entire range of phones, including the entry-level CMF Phone 1.
Nothing Phones receiving the stable Nothing OS 3.0:
Other brands
In addition to the models above, these brands are also taking part in the Android 15 public beta test:
Honor
Vivo
Vivo managed to beat not only Samsung but also Google at its own game. The Chinese brand released the stable Android 15 update before other brands to its Vivo X Fold 3 Pro smartphone, with its FuntouchOS 15 release. The next phones should be the ones that were in the beta program:
- iQOO 12
- Vivo X100 (Pro)
- Vivo X90, X90s, X90 Pro, X90 Pro+
Vivo phones expected to receive Android 15:
- Vivo X80, X80 Pro
- Vivo X Fold2
- Vivo X Flip
- Vivo V40 SE
- Vivo V30, V30e, V30 SE, V30 Pro, V30 Lite 4G
- Vivo's instructions for the Funtouch OS/Android 15 public beta test
HMD
- HMD Pulse Pro
- HMD Skyline
Other brands and devices
- Lenovo Tab Extreme (beta installation instructions)
- Realme 12 Pro+ 5G (beta installation instructions)
- Sharp Aquos Sense 8 (beta installation instructions)
- Tecno Camon 30 Pro 5G (beta installation instructions)
ALSO READ:
- Android 14: These are the phones that should be updated
- How many Android updates does each company promise?
We'll keep this list updated as brands announce their software update schedules. If we missed a specific model, feel free to let us know in the comments!
This article was last updated on January 2025, with new additions from HMD, Motorola, Oppo, and Sony.