In 2025, Android 15 is making its way to even more devices. Wondering when your smartphone or tablet will get the update? We’ve compiled a complete list of release dates and compatible devices from Google, Samsung, Motorola, OnePlus, Nothing, and more—so you can stay ahead of the curve.

Update Note: As of January 2025, manufacturers including Samsung, HMD, Motorola, Oppo, and Sony have expanded their Android 15 rollout to more devices. Below, you'll find the latest updates, organized by brand.

Google

If you're using a Google Pixel device from the Pixel 6 series or newer—including the Pixel Tablet—your device is already running the latest official Android 15 update. Check out the full list of Pixel devices powered by Android 15 below.

Samsung

Samsung has been making good on its promise to improve software support for its devices. The South Korean tech giant now follows a clear update policy, giving customers transparency on how long their phones will receive security updates.

However, the rollout of the Android 15 update is taking longer than expected. With the Galaxy S25 unveiling, Samsung confirmed that One UI 7 will debut on the Galaxy S25 series first. But what about other models? While Samsung hasn’t provided exact dates or a full device list, we can predict which Galaxy smartphones and tablets will get the update based on its software policy.

Galaxy phones promised to receive Android 15:

Xiaomi

Xiaomi introduced HyperOS 2.0, based on Android 15, alongside the launch of the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro on October 2024. Following the Chinese release, the company also confirmed the global rollout schedule for Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco devices.

The update first landed on the Xiaomi Mi Mix Flip, Xiaomi 14T, 14T Pro, 14, 14 Ultra, and 13T Pro in November. Alongside these flagships, the Redmi Note 13 series, Poco X6 (Pro), Poco F6 Pro, and Poco M6 Pro also received the update in the same month.

The rollout continued in December, reaching devices like the Xiaomi Pad 6, 13T series, 13, 12T, 12 Pro, 12, and select Redmi and Poco smartphones and tablets. More devices are set to receive HyperOS 2.0 throughout 2025.

Xiaomi devices getting HyperOS 2:

Xiaomi devices promised to get HyperOS 2:

OnePlus

OnePlus has stepped up its game, matching Samsung’s flagship software update policy—and even outpacing it with the Android 15 rollout. By November, OnePlus 12 and 12R received the stable OxygenOS 15 update, based on Android 15. Meanwhile, the newly launched OnePlus 13 (review) and 13R (review) came with Android 15 straight out of the box. OnePlus has also ensured that the OnePlus Pad is among the first tablets to get the upgrade.

OnePlus phones updating to Android 15:

OnePlus 11 5G

OnePlus 11R 5G

OnePlus 12

OnePlus 12R

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G

OnePlus Open

OnePlus Pad

OnePlus Pad 2

OnePlus phones expected to receive Android 15:

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

OnePlus 10R 5G

OnePlus 10T 5G

OnePlus Nord 3 5G

OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G / OnePlus N30 SE

OnePlus Nord CE 4

Oppo

OnePlus’ sister brand, Oppo, has also revealed its Android 15 rollout roadmap for global devices. As expected, the update is called ColorOS 15, sharing its core foundation with OnePlus' OxygenOS 15 while bringing Oppo’s signature UI refinements.

ColorOS 15 supports a wide range of Oppo smartphones and tablets, but the first wave of updates included the Find N3, Find N3 Flip, and Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G. In December, more devices joined the list, including the Reno 12 and Reno 11 series. Now, in 2025, the update is reaching the Find X5, Find X5 Pro, and Oppo Reno10+ Pro. Meanwhile, the Oppo Find X8 series launched with Android 15 out of the box.

Oppo phones updating to Android 15:

Oppo A3 5G

Oppo A3 Pro 5G

Oppo A3x 5G

Oppo A60 5G

Oppo A80 5G

Oppo F23 5G

Oppo F25 Pro 5G

Oppo F27 5G

Oppo Find N2

Oppo Find N2 Flip

Oppo Find N3

Oppo Find N3 Flip

Oppo Find X5

Oppo Find X5 Pro

Oppo Find X6

Oppo Find X6 Pro

Oppo Find X7

Oppo Find X7 Ultra

Oppo K12x 5G

Oppo Pad 2

Oppo Pad 3 Pro

Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G

Oppo Reno 11 5G

Oppo Reno 11 F 5G

Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G

Oppo Reno 12 5G

Oppo Reno 12 F 5G

Oppo Reno 12 FS

Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G

Oppo and Reno devices confirmed to get Android 15:

Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G

Oppo Reno 8T

Oppo Reno 8T 5G

Oppo Reno 10 5G

Oppo Reno 11 FS

Oppo Reno 11A

Oppo Reno 12 F

Oppo Reno 12 F5 5G

Sony

Despite its compact phone lineup, Sony has been slow to roll out the Android 15 update. The company remains vague about its official update policy, leaving Xperia users with little clarity on timelines. However, in 2025, more Xperia devices are finally getting the update, including the mid-range Xperia 10 V.

Sony Xperia phones updating to Android 15:

Sony Xperia phones expected to receive Android 15:

Asus

The Taiwanese company's Android commitment was briefly questioned in 2023, with rumors about a possible end of the Zenfone line quickly denied by Asus. Its small flagship lineup and short update policy—traditionally only two Android upgrades—makes for a very short list of Zenfone and ROG Phones receiving the Android 15 update:

Asus ROG Phone 7

Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate

Asus ROG Phone 8

Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro

Asus Zenfone 10

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra

Motorola

Motorola has yet to reveal a full list of devices getting the Android 15 update. However, its official website hints at potential candidates, including several Moto G mid-range models and the latest Motorola Razr flip phones.

Meanwhile, the rollout is expanding, with the Edge 50 and Edge 50 Neo receiving the stable Android 15 update in January. More Motorola devices are expected to follow soon.

Motorola phones receiving the stable Android 15:

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra

Motorola Edge 50 Pro

Motorola Edge 50

Motorola Edge 50 Neo

Motorola Edge 40 (Beta)

Motorola phones expected to be updated to Android 15:

Moto G 5G (2024)

Moto G Power 5G (2024)

Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)

Moto G34 (5G)

Moto G35

Moto G45

Moto G55

Moto G75

Moto G85

Motorola Edge (2023)

Motorola Edge+ (2023)

Motorola Edge (2024)

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion

Motorola Razr (2023) / Razr 40

Motorola Razr+ (2023) / Razr 40 Ultra

Motorola Razr (2024) / Razr 50

Motorola Razr+ (2024) / Razr 50 Ultra

Nothing

With a small product line-up, it is no surprise that Nothing was one of the first brands to finish their Android 15 rollout. The company is now distributing the Nothing OS 3.0 update to its entire range of phones, including the entry-level CMF Phone 1.

Nothing Phones receiving the stable Nothing OS 3.0:

Other brands

In addition to the models above, these brands are also taking part in the Android 15 public beta test:

Honor

Vivo

Vivo managed to beat not only Samsung but also Google at its own game. The Chinese brand released the stable Android 15 update before other brands to its Vivo X Fold 3 Pro smartphone, with its FuntouchOS 15 release. The next phones should be the ones that were in the beta program:

iQOO 12

Vivo X100 (Pro)

Vivo X90, X90s, X90 Pro, X90 Pro+

Vivo phones expected to receive Android 15:

Vivo X80, X80 Pro

Vivo X Fold2

Vivo X Flip

Vivo V40 SE

Vivo V30, V30e, V30 SE, V30 Pro, V30 Lite 4G

Vivo's instructions for the Funtouch OS/Android 15 public beta test

HMD

HMD Pulse Pro

HMD Skyline

Other brands and devices

We'll keep this list updated as brands announce their software update schedules. If we missed a specific model, feel free to let us know in the comments!

This article was last updated on January 2025, with new additions from HMD, Motorola, Oppo, and Sony.