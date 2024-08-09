Hot topics

Barbie Fans Rejoice: HMD's First Barbie Phone Pictured

HMD Nokia Barbie Flip Phone design leak
HMD, has been bringing nostalgic designs and touches to its devices and smartphones. After the HDM Skyline (review) with a look taken a page from Nokia's Lumia series, it sets to releases a Barbie-inspired phone. The upcoming device has seemingly been pictured through a certification agency, revealing the playful finish and design.

HMD already confirmed when its Barbie phone will break uncover. It also teased the device, which sports a bright pink accent on the cover in collaboration with Mattel. Over on China's TENAA, close-up images of the Barbie phone have been published, signaling it will also be launched in the country in addition to global markets.

A lot of pink on HMD's Barbie phone

The listing also highlights that the HMD Barbie handset will be a feature phone rather than smartphone. It has also seen that it sports a clamshell form factor and not a brick or slab like many of HMD's current feature phone entries.

Furthermore, the outside cover of the device has a built-in 1.17-inch LCD screen, which should be another way to check notifications and statuses without unfolding it. There is also an archaic 0.3 MP camera and LED flash integrated on the glass that cover the display while this sits on a pink chassis. Similarly, the other half has its back printed Barbie and HMD logos.

HMD (Nokia) First Barbie Phone in a Flip Foldable Form
HMD's Barbie phone has flip foldable form in a Barbie pink colorway / © TENAA

The two-tone pink touches extend to the hinge and internal components. As seen, there is a T9 physical keyboard while a D-pad and buttons positioned below the main 2.8-inch display on the upper shell.

Like with all HMD's feature phones, the Barbie phone has a removable battery through the back on the lower half casing. Additionally, it is seen it will support dual SIM and microSD card for storage expansion.

HMD Barbie phone specs

In the same listing, the HMD Barbie phone is listed to feature 1 GHz single-core processor, 64 MB RAM, 128 MB on-board storage, and 1,450 mAh battery capacity. The new flip phone is measured with 108×55×18.9 mm dimensions while folded and weighed in at 123 grams. Connectivity-wise, it has USB port, Bluetooth, and 4G LTE.

HMD has not made it official on what will be the Barbie phone to be named of as well as how much it would cost. The Finnish company has scheduled a launch event on August 28.

Are you one of the Barbie fans looking to pick up the HMD Barbie phone? Let us know in the comments.

Via: GSMArena Source: ZD TAF

