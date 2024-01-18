Hot topics

Score 50% Off on Google's Original Pixel Watch with 4G Today

If you're waiting to buy Google's original Pixel Watch at one of the lowest prices, today is a great opportunity as the Android smartwatch returns to $199, which is the record low for the variant. Ultimately, you get to take home $200 (50 percent) worth of savings from this deal.

As for the colors to pick, the only one covered by the sale is the black variant with a black wristband. Alternatively, you can opt for the hazel or silver, with each listed at $249, which is still a massive saving from their usual price.

Why the first Google Pixel Watch is still worth it up to this day

Even though Google already launched the Pixel Watch 2 (review) recently, the difference it has over the Pixel Watch (review) is not remarkably huge. Mainly, the first Pixel smartwatch has the same 1.2-inch circle touch display wrapped in a pebble design and sleek build. It is also much sturdier than the newer version since it features a stainless-steel casing and keeps the same waterproofing.

The original Pixel Watch offers exceptional health and wellness tracking, including heart rate with irregular notifications, on-demand ECG with Afib readings, and blood oxygen level monitoring. There are essential safety features available with the watch as well, such as Fall Detection and Emergency SOS features, in addition to integrating Fitbit Premium for intensive health and fitness monitoring.

Google Pixel Watch
The Google Pixel Watch lacks Qi wireless charging support, but it gets wireless charging via a custom charging puck. / © nextpit

You can seamlessly set up the Pixel Watch with Pixel smartphones and pretty much with any Android phones. Once paired, you can use the wearable when paying, managing notifications, or even as a remote control for your camera phone.

Depending on your usage, the Pixel Watch can last more than a day between charges. This can also be extended through the low battery power mode along with optimizing some settings. Plus, the watch can be charged wirelessly using its custom puck charger.

Which Pixel Watch features do you think are the most important? Share with us if you intend on buying one soon.

