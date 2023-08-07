Google Pixel Watch 2 Could Gain Real-Time Tracking with UWB

Google's upcoming Pixel Watch 2 is turning out to be a significant upgrade from the original Pixel Watch (review) . It is now reported that the smartwatch will feature an ultra-wideband connectivity in addition to Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

The ultra-wideband is a newer wireless technology with a few advantages to Bluetooth. It includes faster data transfer and less interference. These also enable for more precise localization or tracking between two connected devices, which is the same case as on supported Apple watches when utilized with other Apple devices.

Although not yet confirmed, the Google Pixel Watch 2 could gain from the key features of UWB as well. For instance, the company could improve the current Find My Device tracking by having guided navigation similar to how the AirTag (review) works in close range. Additionally, it is possible that the wireless connectivity will enhance Google's custom Fast Pair such as introducing smart profiles.

An Apple AirTag can be precisely located using the Find My app on iPhones that leverages UWB and Bluetooth. / © NextPit

More than this, the same source tipped of the Pixel Watch 2 sporting a slightly larger battery at 306 mAh compared to 294 mAh of the Pixel Watch. The change is not substantial, but the rumored more efficient and faster Snapdragon W5 chip could further extend the battery life of the wearable.

It also tipped the Pixel Watch 2 is retaining the 1.2-inch display in circular form of its predecessor. However, instead of enlisting a stainless-steel bottom dome, it is now arriving with an aluminum chassis. The material would subsequently reduce the weight of the device.

Google usually holds its fall event in October every year. It is anticipated the flagship Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones will debut alongside the Pixel Watch 2. It's unclear how much the second generation smartwatch will cost at launch.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel Watch Grab the Google Pixel Watch at its second-best price on Amazon. To device database

Do you think these initial specs and features make the Google Pixel Watch 2 worth upgrading to? Let us hear your thoughts on this.