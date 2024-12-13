Hot topics

Google's Pixel Tablet Offers Pure Android Experience, Now 30% Off

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
nextpit Google Pixel Tablet Back
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

With 2024 almost in the rearview mirror, you might need a versatile tablet to help manage your New Year's resolutions. The Google Pixel Tablet is a great option that won’t break the bank. Even better, it’s currently discounted to $279 on Amazon, down from its regular price of $399—a savings of $120 (30% off).

The deal applies to the black and porcelain color variants of the Pixel Tablet. However, keep in mind that this price does not include the Charging Speaker Dock, which costs an additional $120. While Google offers a bundle featuring both the tablet and dock, the combo isn't currently discounted like the tablet-only listing.

Pure Android Experience with the Google Pixel Tablet

The Pixel Tablet (review), launched in mid-2023, is Google's first entry in its revamped Pixel lineup. It boasts premium features such as a 10.95-inch IPS LCD display with a 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution, compatible with USI 2.0 styluses for added productivity. Despite its spacious screen, the device is compact and lightweight, weighing just 17 ounces and measuring 10.16 x 6.65 x 0.32 inches.

Under the hood, the Pixel Tablet packs Google’s Tensor G2 processor, paired with 8 GB of RAM and either 128 GB or 256 GB of storage. This setup provides smooth and reliable performance, which is enhanced by the optimized Android OS experience. Google promises three major Android updates and up to five years of security patches, making the tablet a solid long-term investment.

Google Pixel Tablet
The LCD display is vibrant and provides an excellent viewing experience for consuming content. / © nextpit

Audio quality is another highlight, thanks to its quad-speaker setup, delivering loud and clear sound. While tablet cameras often lag behind smartphones, the 8 MP front and rear cameras on the Pixel Tablet produce surprisingly high-quality photos and videos. Google's signature AI features, including Magic Editor, Photo Unblur, and the Gemini AI Assistant, further enhance the camera experience.

Battery life is another strong point. With a 7,020 mAh battery, the Pixel Tablet easily lasts more than two days on a mix of browsing, streaming, and gaming.

Do you have 2025 goals in mind? How would the Pixel Tablet help you stay organized and productive? Share your thoughts in the comments!

The current best Samsung phones to buy

  Editor's choice S23 with a bigger display 2023 flagship 2023 foldable flagship 2022 fodlable flagship 2023 compact foldable 2022 compact foldable Affordable flagship The popular mid-ranger
Product
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23+
Samsung Galaxy S23
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
Samsung Galaxy A54
Image Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Product Image Samsung Galaxy S23+ Product Image Samsung Galaxy S23 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Product Image Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Product Image Samsung Galaxy A54 Product Image
Review
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23+
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Not yet tested
Hands-on: Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
Review: Samsung Galaxy A54
Price
  • $1,199.99
  • $999.99
  • $799.99
  • $1,799.99
  • $1,799.99
  • from $999.99
  • $999.99
  • $699.99
  • $449.99
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing