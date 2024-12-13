With 2024 almost in the rearview mirror, you might need a versatile tablet to help manage your New Year's resolutions. The Google Pixel Tablet is a great option that won’t break the bank. Even better, it’s currently discounted to $279 on Amazon, down from its regular price of $399—a savings of $120 (30% off).

The deal applies to the black and porcelain color variants of the Pixel Tablet. However, keep in mind that this price does not include the Charging Speaker Dock, which costs an additional $120. While Google offers a bundle featuring both the tablet and dock, the combo isn't currently discounted like the tablet-only listing.

Pure Android Experience with the Google Pixel Tablet

The Pixel Tablet (review), launched in mid-2023, is Google's first entry in its revamped Pixel lineup. It boasts premium features such as a 10.95-inch IPS LCD display with a 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution, compatible with USI 2.0 styluses for added productivity. Despite its spacious screen, the device is compact and lightweight, weighing just 17 ounces and measuring 10.16 x 6.65 x 0.32 inches.

Under the hood, the Pixel Tablet packs Google’s Tensor G2 processor, paired with 8 GB of RAM and either 128 GB or 256 GB of storage. This setup provides smooth and reliable performance, which is enhanced by the optimized Android OS experience. Google promises three major Android updates and up to five years of security patches, making the tablet a solid long-term investment.

The LCD display is vibrant and provides an excellent viewing experience for consuming content. / © nextpit

Audio quality is another highlight, thanks to its quad-speaker setup, delivering loud and clear sound. While tablet cameras often lag behind smartphones, the 8 MP front and rear cameras on the Pixel Tablet produce surprisingly high-quality photos and videos. Google's signature AI features, including Magic Editor, Photo Unblur, and the Gemini AI Assistant, further enhance the camera experience.

Battery life is another strong point. With a 7,020 mAh battery, the Pixel Tablet easily lasts more than two days on a mix of browsing, streaming, and gaming.

Do you have 2025 goals in mind? How would the Pixel Tablet help you stay organized and productive? Share your thoughts in the comments!