Google Pixel Tablet Has Returned to Record Low Price at 25% Off

Apart from latest smartphones that are on sale during this Amazon Spring Sale, there are also great deals on Android tablets available. That includes Google's Pixel Tablet, which is now discounted for up to $150, with the 256 GB variant falling to its best price of $449 from $599 after a 25 percent reduction.

The base model of Google's Pixel Tablet also returns to the record low price $399 from the usual $499, netting you a 20 percent off. Both storage options can be picked from all three colorways launched: hazel, porcelain, and rose pink. Plus, they are bundled with the charging speaker dock that transforms the tablet into a smart home display when paired to the station.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel Tablet

Why you're checking two boxes when buying the Google Pixel Tablet

The Pixel Tablet reviewed by Camila Rinaldi on this link is a long overdue revival of Google's tablet lineup. It was launched last year and brings both revolutionary and evolutionary upgrades from the previous Pixel tablets many years ago, making it a worthwhile purchase.

Google's Pixel Tablet is a sleek machine. It is built on an aluminum frame and aluminum back panel. / © nextpit

Primarily, the Pixel Tablet has a large 10.9-inch screen LCD screen packed with 2560 x 1600 pixels. The display is a joy to behold, which is bright and sharp and stays legible in many conditions. This supports active stylus or pen for drawing or note-taking. It is built-in aluminum chassis that makes it a sleek and lightweight device for its size.

Google's Pixel Tablet Charging Speaker Dock is a great way to amplify sound from the tablet. / © nextpit

When docked, the Pixel Tablet turns into a smart display that is suitable as a companion in the kitchen or living room. The dock also intelligently charges the device without overcharging, keeping good battery health. Even better, the dock acts as a dedicated speaker that amplifies the already-great output of the device's built-in quad speaker.

Google's Pixel Tablet boots on Android 13 OS out of the box and has been updated to Android 14 recently. The company pledged to update it to three more major operating system versions. It runs on a snappy Tensor G2 chipset paired with fast UFS 3.1 storage and an ample amount of RAM at 8 GB.

Keep in mind that the sale has been running for a week already, so it's better if you can secure one as early as possible. In your case, which color and setup are you picking? Let us know in the comments and if you'd like to see more tablet offers.