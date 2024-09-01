Google's recently launched Pixel 9 not only boasts new generative AI capabilities , but the lineup has also transitioned to improved charging technologies, with the Pixel 9 Pro XL getting the most notable upgrade. Along with the enhancement, there is also a new fast-charging threshold that reclassifies rapid charging on these devices.

Google categorizes what's 'true' fast charging on the Pixel

Previously, charging Pixel smartphones with a power adapter that supports 7 watts or higher is indicated as "rapid" or fast charging on the lock screen. When compared to most current charging speed standards from other brands, the limit is far lower and outdated.

As discovered in the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro (XL review) and codes in the Android 15 beta (via Android Authority), this threshold has been modified, requiring that the charging speed rating of the charger should at least be 20 watts.

If the adapter is under the threshold, the indication on the Pixel handset only shows the current charge level and estimated full charge time, ditching the "charging rapidly" label.

Google's Pixel 9 Pro XL features a faster 37-watt charging speed (PPS), up from 30-watt in the Pixel 8 Pro / © nextpit

However, it also was noticed by early Pixel 9 users, particularly the ones with the Pixel 9 Pro XL, that the "rapid" charging requires that the adapter uses a PPS (Programmable Power Supply) charging standard in addition to having a higher charging speed figure. The latest Google 45W USB-C adapter is compatible with the standard, although there are also third-party adapters that support PPS.

Right now, the change is noted to have been deployed on the Pixel 9 series and found to be built in the Android 15 beta. It's unknown when this will eventually be activated in older Pixel devices.

Google's Pixel 9 Pro XL might not be charging as fast as advertised

Beyond the fast charging conundrum, though, charging on the Pixel 9 Pro XL has been subjected to complaints. Although the premium handset features a faster 37-watt charging specification, users shared online that they're getting slower charging speed than what Google advertises.

One user shared that the charging speed on its Pixel 9 Pro XL using Google's 45W adapter only maxed out at 28 watts. Meanwhile, another user said that the charging speed on the Pixel 9 Pro XL using a compatible Anker adapter is inconsistent, with only the fast mode kicking at the start and being throttled after a few minutes.

9to5Google also performed a test and found out that the speed is choked around the 60 percent mark using the new Google adapter. And while the Pixel 9 Pro XL is listed to get you 70 percent in 30 minutes, the outlet achieved 65 percent.

Some said that the power (voltage*ampere) output changes depending on the temperature of the device and the charge level, regardless of the adapter's make. To this end, it appears the Pixel 9 (Pro) comes with charging measures to protect its battery health.

What's your charging experience with the new Pixel 9 or Pixel 9 Pro? Which charger are you using? We're eager to hear your suggestions.