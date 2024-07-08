Pixel phones are frequently discounted, so it is relatively easy to find good deals on cheap Google Pixel smartphones, with or without a carrier contract. With that in mind, we rounded up the best options to buy a Pixel phone for the best price.

As the Android flagship phone, you will find a stock experience only on Pixel phones. Better yet, Pixel users get timely updates, not only to newer operating system versions but, most importantly, to monthly security updates.

Pixel price drops: Is it the right time to buy a Google Pixel?

We checked the price drops on the most current seven models via several online price comparison sites. Please note that this is not a change in the recommended or "official" price, but rather the street prices of the Pixel 8 Pro, 8, 8a, 7 Pro, 7, 7a, and Fold. nextpit will update this list as more models are released, or the existing phones are replaced.

Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro deals

Google Pixel 8 (left), next to the bigger Google Pixel 8 Pro (right). / © nextpit

Launched in October 2023, the Pixel 8 family brought rounder edges, a new and faster Tensor G3 processor, and upgrades to the display and cameras. Better yet, the phones are promised an impressive seven years of features and security updates. Unfortunately, suggested prices (MSRP) increased for all storage options, so check carrier deals for better offers.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel 8 Pro

Affiliate offer Google Pixel 8

Google Pixel Fold deals

With its unique design, the Pixel Fold boasts one of the most intriguing form factors in the foldable smartphone category. / © nextpit

Google's first entry in the foldable-smartphone arena, the Pixel Fold has a lot to prove, yet still feels like a first-generation effort. With similar specs to the Pixel 7 Pro, the foldable's highlight is indeed its internal display with a tablet-like 7.6''. Launched at $1800, it is worth checking for carrier deals or waiting for the traditional Pixel's deep discounts.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel Fold

Google Pixel 8a deals

There is no doubt about it: The Pixel 8a can be a very green phone. / © Google

Launched in May 2024, the Pixel 8a replaced the 7a model with most of the specifications found on the more expensive Pixel 8. The mid-range phone offers an unprecedented seven years of features and security updates, one of the best cameras in the price category, and the usual "Pure Android" experience for an MSRP of $499.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel 8a

Google Pixel 7 Pro deals

The Google Pixel 7 Pro has one of the best camera sets on the market. / © nextpit

With little more than a month in the market, the Pixel 7 line was already being offered with nice discounts. Blame it on the fact that Google refreshes its smartphone range a few weeks before Black Friday, together with the release of a new Android version. The Black Friday 2022 price is very competitive, and we don't expect to see it drop further for a few months at least.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google Pixel 7 deals

The Pixel 7's 6.3-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display is limited to a 90Hz refresh rate, the 120Hz is exclusive to the Pro model. / © nextpit

Like with the 7 Pro, the Pixel 7 had its historically low price prior to Black Friday, with a $100 discount roughly a month after the phone's release. As with the Pro model, all signs point to a good time to buy Google's reference smartphone.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7a deals

Following the Pixel 7 series design, the Pixel 7a has an original form factor. / © nextpit

The Pixel 7a may have launched at a higher price than its predecessor but the phone brought a bunch of updates in display, camera, and charging. After the launch of its successor 8a, expect to see more frequent deals on the 2023 mid-ranger.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel 7a

Google Pixel line technical specifications

Product Google Pixel 8 Pro Google Pixel 8 Google Pixel 8a Google Pixel Fold Google Pixel 7a Google Pixel 7 Pro Google Pixel 7 Picture Review Review: Google Pixel 8 Pro Review: Google Pixel 8 Not yet tested Review: Google Pixel Fold Review: Google Pixel 7a Review: Google Pixel 7 Pro Review: Google Pixel 7 Display 6.7-inch LTPO OLED

2992 x 1344 pixels

1-120 Hz refresh rate 6.2-inch OLED

2400 x 1080 pixels

120 Hz 6.1-inch OLED

2400 × 1080 pixels

120 Hz Internal: 7.6-inch OLED

2298 x 1840 pixels

120 Hz



External: 5.8-inch OLED

2092 x 1080 pixels

120 Hz 6.1-inch OLED

2400 x 1080 pixels

90 Hz 6.7-inch LTPO OLED

3120 x 1440 pixels

1-120 Hz 6.3-inch OLED

2400 x 1080 pixels

90 Hz SoC Google Tensor G3 Google Tensor G3 Google Tensor G3 Google Tensor G2 Google Tensor G2 Google Tensor G2 Google Tensor G2 Memory 12 GB LPDDR5x RAM

128 / 256 / 512 / 1024 GB UFS 3.1 storage 8 GB LPDDR5x RAM

128 / 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage 8 GB LPDDR5x RAM

128 / 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage

No storage expansion 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM

256 / 512 GB UFS 3.1 storage 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM

128 GB UFS 3.1 storage 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM

128 / 256 / 512 GB UFS 3.1 storage 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM

128 / 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage OS Android 14

Seven Android upgrades

Seven years of security updates Android 14

Seven Android upgrades

Seven years of security updates Android 14

Seven Android upgrades

Seven years of security updates Android 13

Three Android upgrades

Five years of security updates Android 13

Three Android upgrades

Five years of security updates Android 13

Three Android upgrades

Five years of security updates Android 13

Three Android upgrades

Five years of security updates Camera Main: 50 MP, f/1.68, OIS

Ultra-wide: 48 MP, f/1.95

5x telephoto: 48 MP, f/2.8 Main: 50 MP, f/1.68, OIS

Ultra-wide: 12 MP, f/2.2 Main: 64 MP, f/1.89, OIS

Ultra-wide: 13 MP, f/2.2 Main: 48 MP, f/1.7, OIS

Ultra-wide: 10.8 MP, f/2.2

5x telephoto: 10.8 MP, f/3.05 Main: 64 MP, f/1.89, OIS

Ultra-wide: 13 MP, f/2.2 Main: 50 MP, f/1.85, OIS

Ultra-wide: 12 MP, f/2,2

5x telephoto: 48 MP, f/3.5 Main: 50 MP, f/1.85, OIS

Ultra-wide: 12 MP, f/2.2 Selfie Camera 10.5 MP, f/2.2 10.5 MP, f/2.2 13 MP, f/2.2 External: 9.5 MP, f/2.2

Internal: 8 MP, f/2.0 13 MP, f/2.2 10.8 MP, f/2.2 10.8 MP, f/2.2 Battery 5050 mAh

30 W wired charging

23 W wireless charging

Reverse wireless charging 4575 mAh

27 W wired charging

18 W wireless charging

Reverse wireless charging 4492 mAh

18 W wired charging

Wireless charging 4821 mAh

21 W wireld charging

7.5 W wireless charging 4385 mAh

18 W wired charging

7.5 W wireless charging 5000 mAh

23 W wired charging

23 W wireless charging

Reverse wireless charging 4355 mAh

20 W wired charging

20 W wireless charging

Reverse wireless charging Connectivity 5G | eSIM | Wi-Fi 7 | Bluetooth 5.3 | NFC | UWB 5G | eSIM | Wi-Fi 7 | Bluetooth 5.3 | NFC 5G | eSIM | Wi-Fi 6E | Bluetooth 5.3 | NFC 5G | eSIM | Wi-Fi 6E | Bluetooth 5.2 | NFC | UWB 5G | eSIM | Wi-Fi 6E | Bluetooth 5.3 | NFC 5G | eSIM | Wi-Fi 6E | Bluetooth 5.2 | NFC | UWB 5G | eSIM | Wi-Fi 6E | Bluetooth 5.2 | NFC IP Certification IP68 IP68 IP67 IPX8 IP67 IP68 IP68 Dimensions and weight 6.4 x 3.0 x 0.3 in, 7.5 oz

162.6 x 76.5 x 8.8 mm, 213 g 5.9 x 2.8 x 0.4 in, 6.6 oz

150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9 mm, 187 g 6 × 2.86 × 0.35 in, 6.63 oz

152.1 × 72.7 × 8.9 mm, 188 g Folded

5.5 x 3.1 x 0.5 in

139.7 x 79.5 x 12.1 mm

5.5 x 3.1 x 0.5 in 139.7 x 79.5 x 12.1 mm Opened

5.5 x 6.2 x 0.2 inches

139.7 x 158.7 x 5.8 mm

10 oz (283 g) 6.0 x 2.8 x 0.4 in, 6.8 oz

152 x 72.9 x 9.0 mm, 193.5 g 6.4 x 3.0 x 0.3 in, 7.5 oz

162.9 x 76.6 x 8.9 mm, 212 g 6.1 x 2.9 x 0.3 in, 6.9 oz

155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7 mm, 197 g Offers*

How does nextpit track price drops of smartphones?

For our listings, we compared prices between Amazon, the official stores, BestBuy and Google Shopping.

When the price observed on the day of the publication of this article and each update is lower than the "official" or recommended price by the manufacturer, we recommend you buy the smartphone via an affiliate link. If the current price is lower than the last price drop or even the lowest price ever, we will also recommend you buy the smartphone. Note that this data is manually extracted from the price histories of several online price comparison sites.

What do you think of this new format? Are there any particular smartphones you'd like me to keep an eye on for price drops? Tell me all about it in the comments.

Article updated on July 8th with the current pricing.